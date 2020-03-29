Canadian model Natalie Gauvreau set the pulse racing with her latest Instagram post in which she went completely nude under the blanket thrown over her shoulders.

Natalie Gauvreau who is known for the her revealing pictures often posted on her Instagram page, goes by her sexy name Sexy Nat G.

Natalie Gauvreau loves going nude under the blanket

Teasing the strict guidelines given by Instagram related to nudity and obscenity, Natalie Gauvreau, went completely nude for her picture, by just draping a black and white blanket on her shoudlers in a way to cover her private parts.

The model captioned the post: "When you start wearing your blanket as your daily outfit. " She hashtag the post with #quarantinefashion. Sitting on the edge of a dark-grey coloured sofa, Natalie looked seductively straight into the camera as she opted for various poses displaying her well-toned assets including perky boobs, flat mid-riff, smooth thighs, and long legs.

Natalie went for a heavy make up look as she was seen wearing heavy eye make with eyeline and mascara. She brushed her cheeks with tonnes of highlighter and blusher. She wore a nude coloured gloss on her lips. The white colored nail paint on the Canadian model's nails was also popping in the picture.

Fans love Natalie Gauvreau quarantine look

It is not for the first time that the model went completely nude on Instagram. In her last post, four days ago, Natalie wore nothing but a bathrobe while posing for the camera. In one of the pictures, she hid her nipple using a graphic emoji.

Even though the Canadian model used the geo tagging location to pinpoint her location at Tower Suites in Reykjavík, capital of Iceland, she didn't disclose her location for the latest post. Natalie Gauvreau boasts of 4.5 million fans on her Instagram page. Her recent post received over 135,000 likes and more than 2,800 comments.

"Stunning as always ♥️♥️," wrote one of the follower. "Wow so amazing ," commented another. "Move em to the side baby~ let us all appreciate the goods there," suggested a user as other commented, "Wow way too hot." Using the lyrics of a song to express his feelings, a user wrote, " As the song goes Lay the Blanket on the Ground," even as the other said: "Lucky blanket."