In a shocking revelation the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency revealed that apart from Baksa, a 16-year-old boy was also one of the main operators of Telegram Nth Room. The teenager's identity has not been revealed, but cops said that he was operating the chatroom with the name 'Pacific Ocean'.

According to the Seoul police, the accused teenager operated a chatroom 'Pacific Ocean Expedition'. This chatroom apparently had 8,000 to 10,000 paid users who brought and watched videos of sexually explicit nature including violent sexual videos of minors.

Teenager was arrested on March 20

The teenager in question was arrested March 20 and the police is questioning him now. The cops said that they are looking at obtaining chat messages the man in question shared with the users that can prove him guilty of sexual crimes involving perpetrators.

More shocking information on Nth Room is being revealed as the probe is being intensified. Giving further details of questioning 'Pacific Ocean,' police said that he was working as the operator since October 2019, when he was merely 15 years old. He distributed videos of illicit sexual content to at least 10,000 users.

Police also said that the teenager was sure of his arrest after Baksa aka Jo Joo Bin was arrested and his identity was made public. Apparently, he voluntarily met the Seoul police and started helping the police with investigations in the Nth Room scandal. Meanwhile, he was still operating Pacific Ocean Expeditions chatroom and is said to have told the users to switch to 'Wire' from Telegram app to receive videos. This chatroom was restricted and one could login only when invited by the operator.

Teenager distributed illicit sexual material on Wire app

Thus the accused teenager is not only responsible for distributing illicit sexual material on Telegram but also on Wire app. The main suspect in the Nth Room scandal, 25-year-old Jo Joo Bin was handed over to the prosecution on March 25. Baksa aka Jo Joo Bin's identity was made public and face was shown to the public through media.

Meanwhile, Seoul police had announced that the search for users of Nth Room illicit videos is being intensified. Following which, a man in his 40s who was an office worker jumped into Han River from the Yeongdong Bridge on March 27 around 3 am (KST). The case was connected to Nth Room scandal after a suicide note stating "I deposited money in the Baksa Room but I didn't know the issue would become this big," was found inside the bag of the man.