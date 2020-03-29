Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the fatal COVID-19, days after she tested positive for the virus followed by her return from United Kingdom.

The 44-year-old Sophie Trudeau attended a WE Day gathering at London along with her daughter, Ella-Grace, and mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau. The event was held on March 4. Upon her return she had developed mild-flu like symptoms and was placed in isolation. After his wife's COVID-19 results came back positive, Trudeau had isolated himself for a fortnight.

Sophie Trudeau receives an 'All Clear' report from physicians

In a statement issues on her Facebook page, Sophie said that her physicians have cleared her from the infection. "I wanted to give you all an update: I am feeling so much better and have received the all clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes. And to everyone who is suffering right now, I send you all my love," she said at the beginning of her post.

Urging people to follow protocols laid down during the global battle against Coronavirus, the First Lady of Canada said: "These are challenging times. I know it's not easy to be alone – we are all social beings, me included! But just because we're increasing the physical distance between us doesn't mean we have to do the same emotionally. From social media to a simple phone call, there are so many ways for us to stay connected while we're apart and actually deepen our relationships. I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis. That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being.

I feel so inspired to see so many people help and care for each other and help fight and control the spread of COVID-19. Neighbours are picking up groceries for each other, businesses are making the supplies we need, and artists are offering free performances to lift our spirits! This is what the world needs right now – and so many Canadians are doing that! We're going to get through this, my courageous friends and fellow Canadians, and we're going to get through it together," she concluded at the end of her post.

Canada's 65% cases due to community transmission

Canada has recorded 60 deaths and 5,386 confirmed cases till date. The worst hit has been Quebec province which alone has reported nearly 2,500 confirmed cases.

In a data issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada it was revealed that out of the total number of infected cases nearly two-thirds comprised of those infected through community transmission. The remaining 35 percent COVID-19 cases were on those who infected during travelling.

According to CTV News to curb the coronavirus infection from spreading further, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has banned those showing any symptoms, including cough and fever, similar to COVID-19, from boarding domestic flights and trains. The ban comes into effect from Monday noon.