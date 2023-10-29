Adam Johnson: Ex-NHL Star Dies Tragically Aged 29 after Skate Blade Slashes Throat in Freak Accident as Fans Watch in Horror [GRAPHIC]

Ex-NHL player Adam Johnson died on Saturday following a "freak accident" on the ice in the UK. He was 29 years old. The tragic incident occurred during a game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers, prompting horrified fans to be asked to leave the arena.

Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL), was involved in a mid-ice collision midway through the second period. The injury is reportedly suspected to have been caused by a skate blade to Johnson's neck, as indicated by the BBC. Johnson was trying to skate back to the Panthers' bench, but he was stopped by officials and his teammates who signaled for help, the disturbing clip showed.

Tragic Death on Ice

The injury is believed to have been caused by a skate blade to Johnson's neck, according to the BBC. According to the outlet, players formed a ring around Johnson and used screens to shield him from concerned onlookers.

Following this, Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The team confirmed Johnson's death the morning after the tragic incident.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him," the Panthers said in a statement. "The Club will dearly miss him and will never forget him."

Game officials halted the match, and the Panthers said that players had gone back to the locker rooms.

Around 8,000 people at Utilita Arena Sheffield were asked to vacate the premises due to a significant medical emergency, as announced by the Panthers via X.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam's family, his partner and all his friends at this extremely difficult time," the team added. "Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam's passing.

"Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today's news."

Fraternity and Family Devastated

One person wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Paramedics are now on the ice, players are forming a ring around him and now screens are up around him.

"Awful scenes here at Sheffield Arena."

Johnson's mother Kari said: "I lost half of my heart tonight."

The EIHL postponed all games scheduled for Sunday following Johnson's tragic passing.

Johnson joined the Panthers for the 2023-2024 season. He boasted an extensive career, competing in four of the world's top-rated leagues, including making appearances in 13 games for the NHL team, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, Johnson embarked on his professional career with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2017-18 American Hockey League season, amassing 31 points in the regular season.

Spending a total of three years with the Pennsylvania-based team, he contributed significantly, securing 139 points in both league games and playoff matches.

His impressive performances earned him a call-up to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he notched four points across 13 matches in just two years. Notably, he scored the Penguins' third goal in a 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild in October 2019.

In the 2020-21 season, Johnson competed in the SHL, Sweden's top-tier league, accumulating 12 points before returning to the AHL.

Following a stint split between the Ontario Reign and Lehigh Valley Phantoms over a season and a half, Johnson spent the last season in Germany's DEL (Deutsche Eishockey Liga) with the Augsburger Panther.