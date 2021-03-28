Canada Library Stabbing: 1 Dead and 6 Injured in Ghastly Knife Attack

A man went on a stabbing spree inside and around a library in Vancouver, Canada, killing one woman and inuring six people with a knife.

The stabbing occurred at the Lynn Valley library branch in North Vancouver.

Sgt. Frank Jang, who leads the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, revealed that the suspect is held in custody and has had interactions with the police in the past.

The man is said to be in his 20s and officials are interrogating him about his motive for the attack.

A video recorded by an eye-witness show the man being surrounded by police and the suspect appears to have stabbed himself in the leg before being overpowered by the police and taken to custody.

An eye-witness, Steve Mossop, said he and his partner stopped their car in traffic nearby the library and saw a woman soaked in blood walk across saying she had just been stabbed by a man and turned around to see several other people drenched in blood within about 100 yards of each other.

"There was a man, there was an older woman, there was a younger woman, a mom – a random group of individuals in the wrong place at the wrong time,'' said Mossop to CNA News.

When asked if he saw the attacker, Mossop revealed he saw the man holding a knife and was running around in all directions slashing people whoever came across his path. "It seemed like he was just running in a direction, whoever was in his path happened to be victimized,'' he said.

The identity of the man is not revealed by the police yet but reports state that the police were regularly in contact with the suspect previously.

Canadian Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair, took to social media expressing shock and disbelief saying people need to come together and pray for the victims family members. ''We are shocked and saddened to hear the terrible news of the senseless act of violence in North Vancouver today. As the RCMP investigate, our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the community.''

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, condemned the attack and said Canadians will keep the family members of those who lost their lives in their prayers. ''My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.''