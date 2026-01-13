Can This Love Be Translated? to Premiere on Friday; A Complete Guide to Upcoming Netflix Drama

Can This Love Be Translated?, the upcoming Netflix Drama, will premiere on Friday, January 16. The romantic comedy drama will revolve around the relationship between a top star and a multilingual interpreter. As the two work together, their professional relationship will take heartwarming and unpredictable turns.

Hong sisters, known for their works like The Greatest Love, Hotel Del Luna, Master's Sun, and Alchemy of Souls, are the screenwriters of this mini-series. Yoo Young Eun of Bloody Heart fame directed it. The K-drama stars Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Sota Fukushi, Choi Woo Sung, and Lee Yi Dam. Seon Ho will portray Ju Ho Jin, a multilingual interpreter fluent in Japanese, Italian, English, and other languages.

Youn Jung will appear in the mini-series as Cha Mu Hee, a confident and lovely top star. Fukushi Sota will play Hiro Kurosawa, a Japanese actor who joins Mu Hee in a dating reality show. Woo Sung will feature Kim Yong Woo, Mu Hee's manager. Yi Dam will portray Shin Ji Seon, a producer who recognises Mu Hee's hidden talent.

The preview video teases a love triangle between Mu Hee, Kurosawa, and Ho Jin. It shows the multilingual translator hesitating to translate when Kurosawa confessed to Mu Hee. Meanwhile, the newly released stills hint at the various challenges faced by the top star in a foreign land.

With just a couple of days left for the premiere, cast members Seon Ho and Youn Jung spilled some details about the mini-series. According to the cast members, their characters grew closer in Canada.

"It's the part where Ho Jin and Mu Hee grow closer, and it was actually the step in which my chemistry with Go Youn Jung improved during the actual filming. The atmosphere was great as usual. The director and Go Youn Jung led the atmosphere well, and I was also pulled along. It was a happy filming," Seon Ho shared.