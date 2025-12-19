FUNdex Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, and More

FUNdex Awards 2025 winners were announced on Thursday (December 18), and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty bagged the Best TV drama Award, while When Life Gives You Tangerines won the Best OTT Original Drama award. Other winners were I am Solo, Heart Pairing, BOYS II PLANET, Midnight Horror Story 5, and Unanswered Questions.

The annual award ceremony is held every year to recognise the top TV shows, OTT programs, and standout performances. The winners were solely determined based on comprehensive data analysis. The judging panel considered several factors, like the FUNdex index, search response, and topicality, to measure the viewers' intensity of enjoyment.

FUNdex Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: