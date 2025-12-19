FUNdex Awards 2025 Complete Winners List: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, and More

FUNdex Awards 2025 winners were announced on Thursday (December 18), and Bon Appétit, Your Majesty bagged the Best TV drama Award, while When Life Gives You Tangerines won the Best OTT Original Drama award. Other winners were I am Solo, Heart Pairing, BOYS II PLANET, Midnight Horror Story 5, and Unanswered Questions.
The annual award ceremony is held every year to recognise the top TV shows, OTT programs, and standout performances. The winners were solely determined based on comprehensive data analysis. The judging panel considered several factors, like the FUNdex index, search response, and topicality, to measure the viewers' intensity of enjoyment.
FUNdex Awards 2025 Complete Winners List:
- Best of TV Drama: Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (tvN)
- Best of OTT Original Drama: When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)
- Best of Steady TV Show: I am Solo (ENA/SBS Plus)
- Best of Seasonal/Mini TV Show: Heart Pairing (Channel A)
- Best of Music/Dance TV Show: BOYS II PLANET (Mnet)
- Best TV Program of Current Affairs: Unanswered Questions (SBS)
- Best TV Program of Culture/Information: Midnight Horror Story 5 (MBC)
- Best of OTT Original Show: The Devil's Plan: Death Room (Netflix)
- Best Actor of TV Drama: Jung Jun Won for Resident Playbook
- Best Actress of TV Drama: Go Youn Jung for Resident Playbook
- Best Actor of OTT Original Drama: Park Bo Gum for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Best Actress of OTT Original Drama: IU for When Life Gives You Tangerines
- Best Supporting Actor of TV Drama: Kang You Seok for Resident Playbook
- Best Supporting Actor of OTT Original Drama: Lee Jun Young for Weak Hero Class 2
- Best Player of Steady TV Show: Yoo Jae Suk for How Do You Play?
- Best Player of Seasonal/Mini TV Show: G-Dragon for Good Day
- Best Player of TV Music/Dance Show: KYOKA for World of Street Woman Fighter
- Best Player of OTT Original Show: Kim Won Hoon for Office Workers Season 2
- Popular Star Prize - K-Drama Actor: Park Ji Hoon for Weak Hero Class 2
- Popular Star Prize - K-Drama Actress: Lim Yoona for Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
- Popular Star Prize - K-Show Male Player: Jin for Kian's Bizarre B&B
- Popular Star Prize - K-Show Female Player: An Yu Jin for Earth Arcade 3
- FUNdex Data PD Prize - Show Program: Moo No Plan
- FUNdex Data PD Prize - Drama Directing: Director Min Jin Ki for New Recruit 3
- FUNdex Data PD Prize - Drama Screenwriter: Screenwriter Yang Hee Seung for A Hundred Memories
- MegazoneCloud Special Award: SM Entertainment