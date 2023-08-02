Kim Seon Ho: Salt Entertainment Releases Official Statement Warning Fans About Impersonation Scams

Actor Kim Seon Ho, who captured the attention of several K-drama lovers across the globe through his appearance in the tvN drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, has warned his fans about impersonation scams. His agency, Salt Entertainment, released an official statement alerting his followers about soliciting money.

The entertainment company said it became aware of several incidents where individuals impersonated Kim Seon Ho or people close to him. It raised concerns and requested his fans, followers, and well-wishers to stay vigilant. They released the statements on Tuesday (August 1) through the Weverse fan community.

According to Salt Entertainment, it came across instances where people impersonated the actor, individuals close to him, or a representative from the agency to deceive his fans, followers, and well-wishers and solicit money. Through the official statement, the firm clarified that the actor or the agency never sells tickets or official merchandise individually without notifying about it on the official social media platforms.

The entertainment company said they never sell anything outside of the official channels. It urged the fans to stay alert and not to fall victim to any financial offers, purchase agents, or personal remittances.

Here is the Complete Statement by Salt Entertainment:

We want to emphasize that neither the artist nor our company's staff will ever initiate personal contact through private accounts. We do not solicit financial offers, including personal transfers or proxy purchases, or request any personal information from fans. We kindly request fans to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to avoid falling victim to such fraudulent activities. Your safety and security are of utmost importance to us.

Kim Seon Ho might appear on TV through the upcoming drama You Have Done Well. His agency has confirmed that the actor got an offer for a cameo appearance in the mini-series. If the actor accepts this offer, he could share screen space with IU and Park Bo Gum.