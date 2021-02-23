Cam'ron Shares Video of Himself Having Sex with His 'Neighbor' on Instagram [VIDEO]

Cam'ron is trending on social media after posting a scandalous video on Instagram. The 45-year-old rapper has Twitter abuzz after sharing a video of himself having sex with his white neighbor on Instagram.

The rapper, whose real name is Cameron Ezike Giles, shared the explicit video footage on Instagram.The post was part of the rapper's recent "Me and the Neighbor" series of posts on social media to promote his sex supplement brand called CamRon's Bedroom Love 2.0 Pink Power Horse.

"Me and the Neighbor'

The NSFW video appears to show Cam'ron engaging in sexual acts with the white woman, repeatedly calling her a "hoe" and pulling her hair as she can be heard moaning. The woman's face is censored with a lovestruck emoji. "Part 4 of: Me and the neighbor. Her: I like to get ruffed up a lil. Me: Sayless. 'You ain't even see when I put my leg up.' Sponsored by Pink Power Horse," he captioned the post. Watch the video below:

The woman appears to be the same one that has featured in a series of "Me and the Neighbor" Instagram posts the rapper shared on Instagram last week. In one of the posts, the woman can be seen showing off her flexibility on the couch.

Twitter Reactions

The video is now making waves on Twitter with users sharing their reactions to the video. Some users shared a scene from Paid in Full,a2002 film Cam'ron featured in alongside Mekhi Phifer and Wood Harris. In the clip, Cam'ron's character, Rico, can be been showing off his own homemade sex tape in a bar.

Meanwhile, others expressed their shock over Cam'ron questionable marketing tactics:

The black community also trolled the rapper for having sex with a black woman during Black History month.

This is not the first time this month that a rapper's sex tape has made waves on social media. Earlier this month, Trey Songz became the subject of speculation after a video of a woman performing oral sex on a tattooed man whom Twitter users assumed to be the rapper was leaked on the platform, as previously reported. Songz neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.