Rapper and actor Tremaine Aldon Neverson, who is better known as Trey Songz, began trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after a less known celebrity page uploaded a leaked video of what looks like the Grammy nominated rapper partying with a lingerie-clad woman at a strip club in Las Vegas and further shows the two heading to a private room and getting down dirty in bed.

The faceless man in the leaked sex tape, which is now deleted by Twitter, resembles singer Trey Songz, claim fans as they point out that the person's tattoos in the clip match the singer and others pointed out that his voice is similar that of the 'Say Aah' singer.

However, Trey has not confirmed nor denied that it is him in the video as speculations are rife on social media that he might have a hand behind getting the video deleted from Twitter.

Majority of the comments on Twitter came from women saying if it's really him, they're impressed with the size of his private part shown in the video. A woman wrote: ''Damn is that really Trey's heavy ass d*ck? If so, good morning to Trey Songz and Trey Songz only.''

Trey Songz' Previous Controversies

During August, 2020, OnlyFans models Aliza accused the rapper in a podcast interview 'No Jumper' of holding her hostage in a hotel room for hours and also continued with startling claims that Trey dragged her to the hotel bathroom and urinated on her against her will.

Also, during April, 2020, model Celina Powell alleged that Trey Songz forced her to perform sex acts with him despite her refusal and was overpowered by him suffering abuse and forceful penetration. She also stated that he threw her mobile phone in anger off the balcony and treated her ''like sh*t''.

Powell, claimed she wanted to call the police on Songz and that is when he threatened her of dire consequences and will ''make it uncomfortable'' for me ''to live peacefully'' and throw her phone down the balcony. Powell said she took to therapy to heal from the scars and battled depression for months.

She tweeted, ''For two years now I tried to block this off but f*ck it .. Let's talk. April 6th, @TreySongz you forced me to do something & threw my phone off the balcony, refused to let me & another younger girl go. I'm used to being treated like sh*t."

Celine continued the thread with another tweet, ''So I didn't know how to handle it but call the police. U & I live in the same building. YOU said you'd make it uncomfortable for me to live peacefully. I dropped the charges. Fast toward now, I went to therapy. I healed. U were my fav singer tbh."

However, the rapper has denied all allegations and tweeted ''I usually stay quiet on this but I feel that in many ways the movement to fight for the women who actually have suffered harassment and abuse on various levels, has been hijacked by those who find it convenient for themselves to come up as they seek to destroy someone's life.''