The American singer has recently released her latest album titled Romance, which is based on love. Camila, who is known to be dating Canadian singer Shawn Mendes in a post had revealed that she has dedicated the song First Man from her latest album Romance to her father.

In her official Instagram handle, Camila posted a photo of herself with her father along with a caption which read, "you don't even know how much it means to me now, that you were the first man that really loved me" - guys it melts my heart seeing you send me pictures of you and your dads because of first man ."

Overnight sensation

Camila, who became an overnight sensation after the launch of her song Havana is one of the most followed celebrities by the youth today. The 22-year-old singer has earned fame in a short span of time. After her success with Havana, the singer went on to give another hit song with her current boyfriend and singer Shawn Mendes.

Their duet song Senorita has been listed to be the most searched song of the year by Spotify. While Camila is busy with her Romance tour, Camila being an active social media user never forget to keep her fans updated about her stints.

Camila Cabello reveals she loves bananas

Camila Cabello, Shwan Mendes gives major couple goals

Reportedly, Camila has also dedicated one of her songs from Romance to her beau Shawn Mendes. Camila recently visited the Dunkin Lounge at the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash where she was gifted a shirt that says, "Mendes is my bae." The singer accepted and claimed the statement on the shirt to be true. However, when asked what Shawn's reaction would be to see her wearing the shirt, Camila said, that he would break up with her.



Read more