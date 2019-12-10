Swedish singer, Marie Fredriksson is no more. The singer, who is known for her Swedish pop duo Roxette died at the age of 61 after a long battle with cancer. While the news of the pop sensation's death was yet unknown, according to reports, Fredriksson's family leaked the news of her demise to a Swedish newspaper, which officially confirmed the death of the pop star. The statement read, "It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone."

Career and health

Marie Fredriksson has given voice to several 90's songs such like Joyride, The Look and It Must Have Been Love. It is believed that the singer breathed her last 17 years after suffering from her illness. Moreover, reports suggest that the singer in the year 2002 had collapsed inside her bathroom after she suffered from a seizure. As a result, her skull cracked and medical reports later confirmed that he she had a brain tumour. She was even told by doctors that her survival chance was only 25%.

However, she came out of the illness but suffered massive health issues due to the radiation therapy of the disease. Reportedly, in 2009, Fredriksson returned to perform and then in 2016 she retired from the professional singing career.

Tributes in social media

Meanwhile, after the news of Marie Fredriksson's demise came to limelight, Roxette songwriter Per Gessle paid tribute to the singer through his official social media handle. Gessle wrote on Twitter, "Time goes by so quickly. It's not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! I'm honoured to have met your talent and generosity. All my love goes to you and your family."

Gessle began to work with Fredriksson in 1986 and went on to achieve international success for his hit singles "It Must Have Been Love" and "Listen to Your Heart" in late 1980s and early 1990s .