Cameron Robbins' Friends Tried to Stop Him from Jumping Overboard Party Boat into Shark-Infested Waters in the Bahamas but He Broke Free

A group of friends "tried to physically stop" Louisiana teen Cameron Robbins from jumping overboard the party boat into the "shark-infested" ocean but he didn't listen to them and took the dare and soon disappeared. The mother of one of Robbins' friends has revealed to Fox News that several students tried to stop him before the plunge, but he broke free.

Robbins, 18, disappeared last Wednesday after jumping from Blackbeard's Revenge off the coast of uninhabited Athol Island while on a trip to celebrate his high school graduation. A search operation was launched to find Robbins but it was suspended two days later after rescuers failed to track the teen.

Desperate and Dangerous

According to a parent whose son was on board the Blackbeard's Revenge ship and spoke to Fox News, numerous kids attempted to stop Robbins before he jumped into the ominous seas close to desolate Athol Island, northwest of Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.

"This was a booze cruise, and they were on their way back when this happened," the mother of Robbins' friend told the network. "My son texted me when it happened, saying, 'Cameron jumped off. They can't find him.' They were out there until 2, 3 in the morning.

"It was a terrible weather that night. The kids were cold, wet and traumatized. The girls were in bikinis and bathing suits. The guys were giving them their shirts. It was a bad time to bring drunk 18-year-olds out into waters near this island where there's nothing."

Disturbing video footage shows Robbins initially swimming in the water while a life jacket is thrown his way and his classmates ask him to grab on before he disappears.

The new footage has sparked speculation on social media that Robbins may have perished after being chased by a shark. According to some, a shark is visible in the footage.

Moments later, he disappeared under the surface. For the next two days, the US Coast Guard, the United Cajun Navy, and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force all scoured the hazy waters.

They searched an area of more than 325 square miles without success before calling off the search on May 26 because they had not located Robbins.

In the chilling video that has since gone viral on social media, the teen baseball star is seen swimming away from a life preserver that is bobbing close to him in the dark waters as someone yells, "This kid f-king jumped off! Oh my f*cking God! Oh, shut the f**k up! Oh, bye-bye!"

In the video, terrified onlookers on the ship can be heard screaming for Robbins to "grab the buoy," but the teenager can be seen swimming in the opposite direction, possibly coming into contact with a shark.

A white shadowy image can be seen in the video on the left side of the screen, but the image is too hazy and frenetic to tell what it is.

Mystery Never to be Solved

Brian Trascher, vice president of the nonprofit search-and-rescue group United Cajun Navy, told WBRZ: "Had they found a piece of clothing or any kind of clue, that would cause them to extend that 48-hour period, but if they don't get any kind of indication, then that's usually when they call it off," Trascher said.

The Bahamas is known for highly aggressive sharks, such as tiger and bull sharks, which often attack tourists.

Robbins was traveling to the Bahamas with students from a number of nearby high schools. They were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau, WAFB reported. On Wednesday evening, Robbins and his friends went on a sunset party cruise, just four hours after they arrived.

After Robbins had jumped, the boat and its crew members tried to locate him along with multiple agencies, including the US Coast Guard. Following the suspension of the search last week, Cmdre King gave an update on the situation on Monday.

"The probability of survival decreases significantly particularly if a person did not have on a life vest and particularly if a person is perceived to be intoxicated," he said, adding, "I can tell you that area where an individual reportedly jumped over, it's an area that is really shark infested as well. It is so unfortunate but I don't want the family to lose hope."

Robbins was a sportsman par excellence. His younger sister is a junior at the school. "He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair," George told the station WBRZ.

"Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

Photos posted to his social media pages show his passion for baseball and his coach's description of him as a "fierce competitor."

"Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, teachers, and fellow classmates," U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan said.

"He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field.

"Our school community is struggling right now but hoping for the very best.

"Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this difficult time."

In a statement issued on behalf of the institution, the principal expressed the community's prayers for Robbins' safe return.

"I have been in touch with Cameron's family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas," George wrote.

"In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling."