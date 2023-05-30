Cameron Robbins: Chilling Video Captures Moment Louisiana Teen Baseball Star Jumps Overboard on a Dare as Others Scream in Panic [WATCH]

A chilling new video has surfaced that shows the chaos and panic on board the boat in the Bahamas after an 18-year-old star baseball player from Louisiana's high school jumped from it in response to a deadly dare. Cameron Robbins fell overboard on a sunset cruise in the Bahamas after apparently acting on a dare.

He was last seen splashing in the sea before disappearing. Police launched a search operation but called it after two days. The video captures Robbins splashing in the deep ocean without a life jacket and wearing only swim trunks as several of his friends are in shock and others are screaming in hysteria.

Chilling Final Moments

Robbins was traveling to the Bahamas with students from a number of nearby high schools. They were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort in Nassau, WAFB reported. On Wednesday evening, Robbins and his friends went on a sunset party cruise, just four hours after they arrived.

The chilling new video shows Robbins jumping into the deep ocean and then disappearing. "This kid f****** jumped off!" said one person.

According to WAFB, witnesses said he was acting on a dare when he jumped off the Blackbeard's Revenge sunset cruise ship around 11.30 pm. Robbins was last seen splashing in the pitch-black ocean, a few steps from the boat, before disappearing from view.

The ship was close to Athol Island an uninhabited island northeast of Nassau when Robbins jumped into the water.

The boat, which was made to look like a pirate ship, stayed in the region for a while as the crew searched for the teenager.

In an Instagram snapshot posted days before he vanished, Robbins was seen wearing his robe and beaming broadly. He had recently graduated from the University High in Baton Rouge.

A parent told the news outlet that the star athlete recently graduated from high school among scores of other seniors from different Baton Rogue High Schools, including U-High, Episcopal, Catholic, and St. Joseph's Academy.

The father said that the students, who had been staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island in Nassau, had only just arrived on the island hours before the sunset boat excursion with a pirate theme.

Most Likely Dead

The US Coast Guard District Seven sent out a number of search and rescue operations after requesting help from its partners in the Royal Bahamas Defense Force. They planned and scoured an area of 325 square miles in an effort to find the young man.

"Our Coast Guard command center and aircrews based in Miami supported RBDF search and rescue efforts since the initial report Wednesday evening, and continued through Friday evening," a statement from the US Coast Guard reads.

"We were informed by the RBDF this evening that they were suspending the active search efforts pending further developments, and were not requesting further Coast Guard assistance after notifying the Robbins family."

"We offer our sincerest condolences to Cameron Robbins' family and friends."

Tributes have poured in for the former high school baseball player, while his parents still haven't lost hope of finding him.

Robbins' parents arrived in the Bahamas on Thursday, the same day that their son's resort had a prayer vigil. The same day, a different prayer circle for Robbins was conducted in front of his old school in Baton Rouge.

He was a sportsman par excellence. His younger sister is a junior at the school. "He's an athlete, great kid, great smile, great head of hair," George told the station WBRZ.

"Just one of the kids you're so proud of when they cross the stage."

Photos posted to his social media pages show his passion for baseball and his coach's description of him as a "fierce competitor."

"Cameron is a kid who is truly loved by his teammates, teachers, and fellow classmates," U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan said.

"He is a fierce competitor on the baseball field. He is a hard worker both on and off of the playing field.

"Our school community is struggling right now but hoping for the very best.

"Our thoughts and prayers have been and will remain with the Robbins family during this difficult time."

In a statement issued on behalf of the institution, the principal expressed the community's prayers for Robbins' safe return.

"I have been in touch with Cameron's family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas," George wrote.

"In times like these, we must come together and support each other. Words fall short of expressing the worry our entire school community is feeling."