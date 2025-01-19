On Cam! OnlyFans model Azra Ay Vandan Arrested for This Controversial Stunt Announcement

Turkish OnlyFans model Azra Ay Vandan, known for her daring content, has been arrested in Istanbul after announcing plans to sleep with 100 men in 24 hours. Her controversial proposal sparked outrage and legal action.

Azra, who also uses the names Süt and Acnoctem online, shared her bold plan on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on January 14. She promised to live-stream the event, aiming to be the first Turkish woman to attempt such a feat. However, authorities stepped in before her plans could materialize.

In footage shared online, police are seen forcibly removing Azra from a building as she resists arrest. Local reports state she has been charged with "obscenity" and "resisting the performance of duty." Officials emphasized that her actions violated public decency laws in Turkey.

Azra's announcement quickly divided public opinion. While some supported her as a bold content creator, others criticized her for promoting immorality. Her Instagram account, @acnoctem, boasts a large following of 416,000 fans, many of whom had anticipated the event.

Turkey banned OnlyFans in June 2023, making the platform and its creators a frequent topic of legal scrutiny. Azra's case reignites debates on personal freedom versus societal norms in the country.

This incident recalls similar cases abroad. In 2024, UK model Lily Phillips went viral after documenting her experience with 101 men in 14 hours. OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue also claimed a controversial record, engaging with 1,057 men in 12 hours in 2004.

Azra's arrest has not only halted her plans but also sparked broader discussions about the boundaries of content creation and legal repercussions. The case continues to attract widespread attention as legal proceedings unfold.