Calum von Moger: Former Mr. Universe and Australian Actor Fighting for Life after Jumping from Second Storey Window

Australian actor and former Mr. Universe Calum von Moger is fighting for his life after jumping through a window, according to reports. Moger, 31, is said to have plunged from a second storey window last week, severely injuring his spine, and is now in hospital. However, it is not known where the incident exactly occurred given that he lives between California and Australia.

Moger is best known for his role in the 2018 film "Bigger" where he portrayed the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger. Moger, according to reports, is still in coma and doctors are still unsure if he will live or die.

Fighting for His Life

According to Generation Iron, Moger suffered a serious spinal injury in an accident on May 6 and had to undergo major surgery. Nick Trigilli, a fellow bodybuilder and Youtuber, said the three-time Mr. Universe winner is in an induced coma at the hospital and is fighting for his life.

In addition to a horrific back injury, the three-time Mr Universe winner was covered in cuts from the smashed glass, reports claim.

Doctors attending him have not given any assurance on whether he will survive. At the time of the incident, Trigilli said he was under the influence of drugs. However, this has not been confirmed.

Trigilli, who runs the BodyBuilding & BS YouTube channel, said in his video: "Calum is hitting a rough spot... I hope this is rock bottom for him and he can get his life back."

Moger divided his time between California and Australia, so it's unclear where the incident happened. The former Mr. Universe is also said to have recently been thrown out from his family's home in Australia.

Strange Circumstances

It is not known why Moger was kicked out of his family home. Also, there has been no word from his family on his accident. Moger rose to international prominence after starring as bodybuilding superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film Bigger.

He now boasts 3.2 million Instagram followers and runs his own clothing line, which has asked supporters to keep him in their prayers.

"Everyone has a past. We've all been through hard times. I admit, I messed up bad many times," Moger wrote in an emotional Instagram post last week

"But I don't care about dwelling on negative thoughts of the past. All I care about is that I learn from my mistakes and become a better person. The positive achievements I've done in my life far outweigh the muck-ups I had along the way."

"All I can ask is for your forgiveness so I can keep moving forward on the right path again."

Moger made his acting debut in the 2017 film "Generation Iron 2", but he's best recognized for playing a young Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2018 film "Bigger."

He released his own documentary titled Calum von Moger: Unbroken on Netflix in 2019.

The documentary followed Moger's rise through the bodybuilding ranks to the point where he was dubbed "Arnold 2.0," and how that all came crashing down after he suffered a serious knee and bicep injury while abseiling.