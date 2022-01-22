Arnold Schwarzenegger Seriously Injures Woman Driver After Ramming his Truck into her Car

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a terrible car crash in Los Angeles on Friday, January 21. The accident was so bad that his monster SUV rolled over another car, seriously injuring the other driver. According to TMZ, Arnold, 74, was driving a Yukon SUV about half a mile from his home in Brentwood, when he crashed into a red Prius at around 5 pm.

As a result of the collision, Arnold's SUV rolled over on top of the Prius, then continued rolling to the left into a Porsche Cayenne. The airbags on Yukon were deployed due to the impact of the intense collision.

An eyewitness said that the accident was huge, it looked like a stunt scene straight out of a movie. Quoting law enforcement sources, TMZ noted that the accident was apparently the actor's fault.

The driver was seriously injured

The woman driving the Prius was badly injured in the accident as her head was bleeding heavily. She was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. Her identity was not clear at the moment. Arnold, on the other hand, seemed fine as he was seen standing next to his vehicle talking to the police officers.

Body By Jake fame Jake Steinfeld was also at the scene at the time of the accident. Jake and Arnold are said to be close friends. When Arnold of the governor of California, Jake was the Chairman of the Governor's Council on Physical Fitness.

The accident was the actor's fault

Quoting eyewitness accounts, TMZ reported that the accident was Arnold's fault as he was turning left when the left turn signal was still red. The actor was not ticketed. The Prius was said to be on Sunset Blvd and Arnold was on Sunset turning left in the opposite direction when the accident happened. The actor was pictured at the scene of the accident.

A source told TMZ that the actor was deeply concerned about the injured driver and wanted to personally check up on her. More details about the incident are not available at the moment.