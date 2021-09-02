California Teacher Fired After Bragging About Having Antifa Flag in His Classroom, Turning Students into 'Revolutionaries' in Undercover Video

A Sacramento, California, teacher who grabbed headlines after he was caught on camera praising Antifa and saying he only has six months to turn his students into left-wing revolutionaries has been placed on unpaid leave and will be fired, the school district announced on Wednesday.

Gabriel Gipe, an advanced-placement government teacher at Inderkum High School, was captured on video making the controversial remarks by undercover conservative journalist James O'Keefe and his Project Veritas.

'I Have 180 Days to Turn Them into Revolutionaries'

In the video, he tells the parent of one of his students that he has "180 days to turn them into revolutionaries.

"How do you do that?" the parent asks.

"Scare the f*ck out of them," Gipe responds.

The teacher is heard saying that he encourages students to "create an opposition" to "right-wing rallies" by giving them extra credit.

When an anonymous student complained of an Antifa flag that hangs in his classroom, Gipe boasts of announcing to the class that "this flag is made to make fascists feel uncomfortable." Watch the video below:

School District Calls Gipe's Actions 'Inappropriate' and 'Irresponsible'

The Natomas Unified School District announced Gipe's firing on Wednesday over the teacher's actions, which the district described as "inappropriate" and "irresponsible."

In a more than two-page statement, superintendent Chris Evans said an investigation into an undercover video recently produced by conservative activist group Project Veritas led them to question the teacher's methods inside the classroom.

"Yesterday, a group released an undercover video that has been covered extensively. In this video, a teacher at Inderkum High School was recorded sharing his educational approach that is disturbing and undermines the public's trust," the statement said.

The statement added that the district administrators will be "taking the legally required next steps to place the teacher on unpaid leave and fire the teacher."