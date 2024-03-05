California Outdoor Party Shooting Incident: 4 Dead, 3 Injured, Massive Manhunt for 3 Suspects

A tragic incident unfolded in California's King City on Sunday evening as a group of masked assailants opened fire at an outdoor party, resulting in four fatalities and three injuries, according to authorities.

The King City Police Department responded to reports of gunfire around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday at the 200 Block of N. 2nd Street. Upon arrival, officers found three men with gunshot wounds in the front yard of a residence, all of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that four more individuals had sustained gunshot wounds. One woman succumbed to her injuries after being transported to Mee Memorial Hospital in King City. The remaining three injured men were taken to Natividad Hospital in Salinas for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that several people were present at the outdoor party when three men wearing dark masks and clothing emerged from a silver car and began firing at the gathering. The suspects then fled the scene in their vehicle.

Authorities are still trying to identify the suspects and are asking for the public's help. The investigation is ongoing, and they're urging anyone with information to come forward to help catch those responsible.

This tragic shooting has left the community in shock, and residents are urged to remain vigilant as police continue their efforts to bring those responsible to justice.