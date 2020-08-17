Finding a strand of someone else's hair in your pasta is gross but not uncommon. Even though you may have lost your appetite over the disgusting find, you can't really file a lawsuit over it as it isn't considered as a health hazard.

However, most restaurants offer you a complimentary meal, a free replacement or maybe even a discount as an apology. And a free or discounted meal is exactly what led a woman and her family to plant a strand of hair in their dinner. What they failed to realize is that there was a security camera right above their table.

The incident took place at a restaurant in California (according to the user who uploaded the video on YouTube) and video footage shows the family mid-way through their meal when a woman in black carefully picks a strand of her own hair and plucks it sneakily before planting it over her food.

A fellow diner, who appears to be the woman's husband, then stands up and carries the plate away from the camera's view while carrying a toddler. Watch the video below:

Similar Incident

This isn't the first time someone has been caught on video planting hair in their food to score a free dinner. In 2017, a woman was caught doing the exact same thing at an Italian restaurant in Brisbane, Australia.

The woman similarly pulled out her locks and placed it in her plate before stirring the dish around and drawing the waiter's attention to it. But, there was a plot twist: The restaurant refused to give her a free meal. Mostly because it was so painfully obvious that the strand of hair belonged to the woman herself.

Enraged by being refused a free meal, the woman later posted a bad review of the restaurant on TripAdvisor. The owner of the restaurant then decided to teach her a lesson and shared security camera footage on Instagram.

In the video, someone from the restaurant narrates the series of events. And it's implied that the woman decided to pull this hair scam after the restaurant refused to let her make a menu substitution. A simple substitution wasn't the problem, but the woman wanted to combine an entrée and an appetizer while only paying for the appetizer.