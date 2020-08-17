Close
Black Passenger Knocks White Man Unconscious on London Tube for Saying Blacks Are His Pets

Finding a strand of someone else's hair in your pasta is gross but not uncommon. Even though you may have lost your appetite over the disgusting find, you can't really file a lawsuit over it as it isn't considered as a health hazard.

However, most restaurants offer you a complimentary meal, a free replacement or maybe even a discount as an apology. And a free or discounted meal is exactly what led a woman and her family to plant a strand of hair in their dinner. What they failed to realize is that there was a security camera right above their table.

Woman caught planting hair in food
A still from the video that is being circulated on social media. YouTube

The incident took place at a restaurant in California (according to the user who uploaded the video on YouTube) and video footage shows the family mid-way through their meal when a woman in black carefully picks a strand of her own hair and plucks it sneakily before planting it over her food.

A fellow diner, who appears to be the woman's husband, then stands up and carries the plate away from the camera's view while carrying a toddler. Watch the video below:

Similar Incident

This isn't the first time someone has been caught on video planting hair in their food to score a free dinner. In 2017, a woman was caught doing the exact same thing at an Italian restaurant in Brisbane, Australia.

The woman similarly pulled out her locks and placed it in her plate before stirring the dish around and drawing the waiter's attention to it. But, there was a plot twist: The restaurant refused to give her a free meal. Mostly because it was so painfully obvious that the strand of hair belonged to the woman herself.

Enraged by being refused a free meal, the woman later posted a bad review of the restaurant on TripAdvisor. The owner of the restaurant then decided to teach her a lesson and shared security camera footage on Instagram.

In the video, someone from the restaurant narrates the series of events. And it's implied that the woman decided to pull this hair scam after the restaurant refused to let her make a menu substitution. A simple substitution wasn't the problem, but the woman wanted to combine an entrée and an appetizer while only paying for the appetizer.

View this post on Instagram

The Customer Is Always Right hey?????? Look what we, and other food business owners have to deal with on a regular basis. We work hard every single day to give our customers an amazing experience in our restaurant and then you find people like this who decide to try and blackmail us for a hair in their meal. As you can see, she put her own hair in the plate, stirred it around and insisted the waiter remove it from her as she was so offended. FYI they tried to pretend it was a man and woman, but it was two women and both wrote a review. We could see 101% it was the customers hair and that is the reason why we did not remove this dish from the bill. Because we did not remove the dish from the bill, they told us explicitly that they would post bad reviews on Trip Advisor, which they did. Trip Advisor has a no blackmail policy for reviews and if you inform them in advance, they say they will not post them. Ummm no, we emailed them on the night this happened saying the customers threatened us with these bad reviews and we gave them easily identifiable information. Yep, you guessed it, the reviews are posted on Trip Advisor for all the world to see. Once again Trip Advisor publishes whatever they want for the world to see with no regards to the blood sweat and tears of business owners and our complete inability to control or withdraw fake and blackmailed reviews from these sites. Trip Advisor have been sued successfully in the past over similar incidents. Any other business owners have similar experiences and have had enough? We are in talks with our lawyer in regards to pursuing a case for defamation. Please share as much as possible to show the world what's going on.

A post shared by Casa Nostra Ristorante (@casanostraristorante) on