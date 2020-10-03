North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham issued a statement on Friday night apologizing for his actions after he was caught sending sexually-suggestive text messages to a woman outside of his marriage.

Cunningham, who is a married father of two, sent the intimate messages to Arlene Guzman Todd, a public relations strategist from California, according to NationalFile.com who first broke the story.

Screenshots of Messages Leaked

The report included screenshots of the test messages exchanged between Cunningham and Guzman, who is also married, talking about kissing each other and having sex.

"Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now," said one text message from Cunningham to Guzman, whom he calls "historically sexy."

"I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to do list is you," Guzman says in another text, to which Cunningham responds, "Sounds so hot and so fun."

In other messages, Cunningham says he has been dreaming "about [their] time together" and the two hatch a plan to make up an excuse for his family and ditch a staffer so the two can meet and, in Guzman Todd's words, "kiss a lot."

Cunningham Issues Apology

Cunningham, who has been leading in polling in his pivotal U.S. Senate race against Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, admitted to the text messages but said that he will not be dropping out of the race.

"I have hurt my family, disappointed my friends, and am deeply sorry," Cunningham said in a statement issued late Friday. "The first step in repairing those relationships is taking complete responsibility, which I do. I ask that my family's privacy be respected in this personal matter.

"I remain grateful and humbled by the ongoing support that North Carolinians have extended in this campaign, and in the remaining weeks before this election I will continue to work to earn the opportunity to fight for the people of our state," he added.

Although there is no date mentioned in the conversation between the retired veteran and Guzman, in one of the messages Cunningham says he is "nervous about the next 100 days" and since Election Day is Nov. 3., the messaging seems to have taken place towards the end of July.