Caitlin Clark Smacked in the Head by Angel Resse as Her Chicago Sky Teammates Continue to Foul as Dave Portnoy Hits Out at Brutal Treatment [WATCH]

Caitlin Clark was smacked in the head and faced rough treatment from her Chicago Sky rivals on Sunday, sparking widespread criticism by Dave Portnoy. Clark and the Indiana Fever met Chicago for the first time since Chennedy Carter's controversial bodycheck earlier this month.

The Fever narrowly won their first encounter 71-70 on June 1, but the game was marred by Carter's aggressive foul on Clark just before an inbounds play. In their second meeting, Clark and Indiana won again 91-83, powered by Clark's impressive performance: 23 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. However, the game once again saw Clark targeted by Angel Reese, Chennedy Carter, and their teammate Dana Evans.

Clark Targeted Again

The incidents have renewed discussions about sportsmanship and player safety in the WNBA. In the first quarter, as Clark drove toward the basket, Evans reached her arm through Clark's, hooking and holding her to halt her momentum.

When Clark signaled to the referee for a foul, Evans quickly withdrew her arm and seemed to say something before smiling in Clark's direction, showcasing the Chicago star's response.

This incident prompted Barstool Sports chief Portnoy to post a clip of the play and comment, "Chicago Sky doing Chicago Sky stuff."

Later in the third quarter, Clark was going up for a basket when Reese struck her on the side of the head. The ball had already passed Reese, yet she continued to hit Clark with her forearm on the head.

Dave Portnoy Furious after Attack on Clark

After the Reese foul, Portnoy posted: "Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them."

The bodycheck earlier this month and Carter's reported lack of remorse sparked days of heated social media debate, dividing fans and prompting accusations of racism from both camps.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game, Carter said, "I'm just focused on today's game."

"I don't care what people are saying. I don't care what they're talking about. I'm locked in."

Clark has strived to avoid getting involved in the controversy, but recently she emphasized that she didn't want her name associated with political agendas. She also stated that she didn't require an apology from Carter for the foul.

"Basketball's competitive. I get it," Clark said. "Sometimes your emotions get the best of you - it happened to me multiple times throughout the course of my career. People are competitive.

"(Carter is) having a tremendous season. She's played great basketball - in my eyes, probably in first place for Sixth Player of the Year."