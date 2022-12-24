Taxi Driver Who Dropped Home Two Idaho University Students on Night of Murders Claims Girls Were 'Excited' and Wanted to Go Back and Eat 'Pasta'

A cabbie, who drove two of the four slain Idaho University students home on the night of November 13 hours before the grisly murders, said that the girls looked "super excited" about going home and feasting on mac and cheese. The driver, who spoke to DailyMail.com, on conditions of anonymity said that he is still haunted by the murders.

The taxi driver also claimed that he may have been one of the last people to have seen Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, alive before they were gruesomely butchered along with their roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, on the night of November 13.

Shocked and Heartbroken

The private taxi driver, who spoke on conditions of anonymity to the outlet last week, said that the unsolved murders of the four Idaho University students have "weighed" on him. He also claimed to be likely one of the last people to see Goncalves and Mogen alive.

"It's weighed on me," the driver told the news site.

"I've replayed that night a million times over trying to think if there was some sign or some detail that something was amiss but there was nothing," he added.

"It's not lost on me that my job was to get these girls home safe but that didn't really help this time."

Nearly six weeks have passed when Goncalves and Madison along with Kernodle and Chapin, also 20, were all fatally stabbed in the wee hours of November 13 at the rental home they shared on King Road in Moscow, Idaho.

The Moscow police are yet to identify a suspect or get a breakthrough in the case that has rocked the college town.

The Moscow Police Department has been under increasing pressure to make an arrest as a result of heightened public scrutiny and criticism from the families of the victims, who claim officials failed to tell them of developments.

The Last Hours

A surveillance video that captures the victims' last known whereabouts before the killings have drawn the attention of both police detectives and curious online sleuths, with the youngsters waiting at a food truck presenting a particular point of interest.

The taxi driver, who spoke to the outlet, recounted that he knew Goncalves and Mogen and would occasionally pick them up. "I had known Kaylee and Maddy and Xana too â€“ they would occasionally get rides home and there was nothing out of the ordinary about that night."

He also said that on that fateful night Goncalves and Mogen purchased pasta meals from the Grub Truck food truck, where their driver picked them up between 1:40 and 1:45 a.m.

"I picked them up about 1:40, 1:45am," said the driver. "They had their food, and they were super excited about their mac'n'cheese as girls are after they go to the club."

The cab driver claimed that while the two friends chatted while sitting in the backseat, they never brought up the name "Adam," which was heard in a surveillance video earlier that evening by one of the girls.

"They were normal just like any other night. They weren't upset about anything or talking about anyone," the taxi driver noted. "There was no nervousness about them. They weren't afraid of anybody. There was nobody following them or following us."

The driver recalled letting Goncalves and Mogen out of the car outside of their house rather than in the driveway and then driving away before they entered the home.

The unidentified driver claimed that after learning about the identity of the murdered college students, he immediately went to the police and turned over his digital data and a receipt with a time stamp from Taco Bell, where he went after dropping the youngsters off at their home.

The driver claimed that many members of the Moscow community have lost faith in the police and believe they are not doing enough to find the killer in light of the multi-agency investigation, which has so far yielded very little results.

"Sometimes the girls would talk about boys but that night they were just excited about their food," the driver said.

"There was no apprehension, no weird feelings there, no upsetness. There was no nervousness about them. They weren't afraid of anybody. There was nobody following them or following us.

"There was absolutely nothing about that ride that was different or abnormal. They were just typical sorority girls, talking away and half the time they don't pay a whole lot of attention to us drivers. We're just kind of doing our thing."

There are now Six MPD detectives, 62 FBI agents, 13 Idaho State Police investigators, 15 uniformed troopers working with community patrols, and forensic experts laboriously processing evidence recovered from the scene.

Meanwhile, Governor Brad Little of Idaho has allocated up to $1 million in state emergency funds for the continuing inquiry.