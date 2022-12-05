Parents of Murdered Idaho University Student Kaylee Goncalves Claim 'Means of Death' Between Two of The Students 'Don't Match'

The parent of one of the University of Idaho stabbing victims has claimed that the way two of the students were murdered at their off-campus house last month has conflicting "means of death." The claims were made by the parents of deceased student Kaylee Gonsalves told Fox News on Saturday evening.

Kaylee's parents Steven and Kristi Goncalves in recent days have spoken out about the murder of their daughter as the Moscow, Idaho police department's patience wears thin three weeks after the unsolved killings. Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were stabbed to death on November 13 while they were all sleeping, according to the Latah County coroner.

Fresh Claims

Steven Goncalves told Fox News on Saturday that the way two of the four students were killed on Nov 13, "don't match." "I'll cut to the chase â€“ their means of death don't match." Steven Goncalves said.

The distraught father was asked whether he was referring to his daughter and Madison Mogen, who was in the same bed as Goncalves at the time of the terrible attack. "They don't match," he repeated. "Their points of damage don't match."

"I'm just going to say it," he continued. "It wasn't leaked to me. I earned that. I paid for that funeral."

"I sent my daughter to college â€” she came back in a box," he said. "I can speak on that."

This comes as Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee's mother, told News Nation last week that she thought authorities cleared some people "very fast." The bereaved parents have expressed their support for law enforcement, but they also expressed their frustration at waking up every day with no answers.

"My wife's biggest fear, part of the reason we didn't have a funeral, is because she couldn't be guaranteed that that monster was going to not be there," Steven Goncalves told ABC News early last week.

According to police, numerous people have been cleared, including the one who dialed 911 and two other housemates who escaped the terrible attack unhurt.

A distraught Steven Goncalves said in a different interview that the family has postponed attending Kaylee's funeral because the murderer appears like the kind of "sick kind of twisted person" who would attend the service.

Police Still Clueless

The two 20-year-old college students, along with their roommate Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were all fatally stabbed in their home close to the university's campus in the early hours of November 13.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive for the senseless killing three weeks later.

The Moscow Police Department said in a statement on Saturday that despite receiving thousands of leads, "at this time, no suspect has been identified."

"We just have no information as a family. And it's tough, day after day after day," Kristi Goncalves told 'Lawrence Jones' on Saturday.

"I mean, every day you just wake up and think, 'Today's the day we're going to hear something,' and you see these, 'Oh, there's a break in the case,' and it'll just be something stupid," she added.

The killing of four University of Idaho students in their house last month has remained a mystery to police in Idaho, despite the two roommates who survived the attack making heartrending testimonies.

Local law enforcement officials as well as Moscow Police Chief James Fry have been under severe criticism, notably from the families of the victims, for what appears to be a lack of progress in the case.