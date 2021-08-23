'No Experience Before': K-Pop Red Velvet's Joy and Crush are Dating

Red Velvet's Joy and Crush are officially in a relationship. According to reports, the K-pop stars' romantic affair is no longer a secret. Several news agencies, including SM Entertainment and P NATION, have confirmed the dating reports.

"They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other," according to reports released by the news agencies. Fans are stunned to learn that Joy and Crush, who had a senior-junior kind of relationship, have recently begun getting romantic with each other.

It seems the two grew fond of each other after they collaborated on a project last year. Reportedly, the two K-pop singers joined together to create the song "Mayday" in May last year. According to Sports Chosun, the two new love birds remained in touch after the completion of their project and eventually started seeing each other. Well, Congratulations to the couple!

Earlier, Joy revealed that she has no experience with dating. "I began agency training when I was in high school. I never had the chance to date. When I go out to see the flowers, I see a lot of couples. It makes me kind of angry. I can't help but think I'd make a great girlfriend," the beautiful singer said during her interview on We Got Married. Well, Crush has not been in any relationship previously. He was single until meeting Red Velvet's Joy.

Singer Crush, 29, made his debut in the singing industry with the single "Sometimes" in April 2014. He released his first album with the title 'Crush on You' the same year on June 5. The R&B and hip-hop singer. Crush's latest extended play With Her was launched last year in October. Some of his most popular tracks include - "Beautiful," "Lay Your Head on Me," and "I Wanna Be Yours."

Joy is also known as Park Soo-young is currently 24. This year has been quite eventful for the K-pop singer from the girl group Red Velvet. Joy made her solo debut in June 2021 with the remake of the anniversary special album titled "Hello," which consists of six beautiful songs. According to reports, the girl group Red Velvet, managed by SM Entertainment made their comeback with the album "Queendom" in August 2021. Red Velvet's latest album "Queendom" topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 50 regions worldwide including United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, and India.

Crush and Joy's Net Worth

As of last year, Crush's net worth is estimated to be $3 million. Crush's primary source of income is through his career in the music industry. On the other hand, Joy from red Velvet has an estimated $5 million and is the richest member of the girl group. Apart from her singing, Joy's source of income is her brand endorsements and career in acting.