Buried Hearts Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Buried Hearts episode 8 will air on SBS on Saturday (March 15) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature a team-up between Yum Jang Sun and Heo Il Do. They will make a plan against Seo Dong Joo after privately meeting in a dark room. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will focus on the greed and ambitions of Yum Jang Sun and Heo Il Do as they explode.

People in Korea can watch the next episode on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch the eighth of this romance drama with subtitles on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are the International Air Timings of Buried Hearts Episode 8:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Buried Hearts Episode 8 Preview

The preview shows Yum Jang Sun and Heo Il Do meeting privately in a dark room. The two men secretly conspire against Seo Dong Joo and exchange evil smiles shortly before winding up their meeting. According to the production team, the ambitions and greed of Yum Jang Sun and Heo Il Do will explode when they debate how to attack Seo Dong Joo.

"In Episode 8, Yum Jang Sun and Heo Il Do's greed and ambitions explode as they debate what to do about Seo Dong Joo, who has begun his counterattack. Although the two of them, depending on the situation, have repeatedly struck up a partnership only to dissolve it, they share a common enemy in Seo Dong Joo. Please look forward to seeing what sort of decision the two characters will make—as well as Heo Joon Ho and Lee Hae Young's outstanding acting," the producers shared.

Buried Hearts Episode 1 Spoilers

The production team explained Park Hyung Sik's transformation while portraying Seo Dong Joo on screen. The producers praised the actor for his dedication and detailing to make Buried Hearts impactful. They asked the viewers to show their support, interest, and anticipation by tuning in to the drama.

"Seo Dong Joo will overcome the crisis in his way, showcasing the charm and depth of his character. To bring the fascinating character of Seo Dong Joo to life, Park Hyung Sik has transformed not only in appearance but also in his acting. His dedication to even the smallest details will make Buried Hearts truly impactful. We ask for viewers' interest, anticipation, and support," the producers commented.