Buried Hearts Episode 11: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Buried Hearts episode 11 will air on SBS on Friday (March 28) at 10:00 pm KST. In this chapter, viewers can look forward to big revelations about Seo Dong Joo's birth. According to the production team, Seo Dong Joo will make a significant decision after being deeply troubled by the secrets surrounding his birth. The producers said the viewers can watch Park Hyung Sik delivering an intense and detailed performance, capturing the emotional turmoil of Seo Dong Joo.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this revenge drama on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch the eighth of this romance drama with subtitles on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are the International Air Timings of Buried Hearts Episode 11:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Buried Hearts Episode 11 Preview

The newly released stills show Seo Dong Joo visiting an unfamiliar location with Madame Pi. Another set of photos teases a tense meeting between Yum Jang Sun and Ji Young Soo at Wayoungjae. The images show them sitting apart and seriously discussing something. The pictures hint at Cha Deok Hee's deeper motive because they highlight her ambitious eyes.

"In the upcoming episode, Seo Dong Joo will be deeply troubled by the secret surrounding his birth. He will also make a significant decision, one that will greatly impact the future developments of 'Buried Hearts.' Park Hyung Sik delivered an even more intense and detailed performance, capturing Seo Dong Joo's emotional turmoil. Please look forward to the thrilling developments in Episodes 11 and 12," the producers shared.

Buried Hearts Episode 11 Spoilers

The production team has teased a long-awaited revelation about what happened on the night of Yeo Soon Ho's death. The long-buried truth about the fateful night will come to light in the upcoming episode.