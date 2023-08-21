Burak Can Tas: Turkish Influencer and Motorcycle Enthusiast Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Crash Aged 23, Weeks Before Wedding

Turkish influencer and motorcycle enthusiast Burak Can Tas has been killed in a horror motorbike crash, just weeks before his wedding. He was 23. The biking blogger was in the midst of preparing for his wedding with his fiancÃ©e when he was thrown off his bike in Adana, Turkey.

The 23-year-old influencer was rushed to the hospital, but sadly, he couldn't survive the severe injuries he suffered in the tragic road crash. The influencer often took to Instagram to openly share his love and affection for his fiancÃ©e. The couple would also share videos of their joint biking adventures on the platform.

Unexpected and Shocking Death

His devastated fiancee, Yaren Kara, confirmed the tragic death of the motorcyclist through a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

"I am thankful for every day that I spend with you, my love," she wrote in the heartrending post. "My one and only whom I will miss so much. May God host you in the most beautiful corner of Jannah. I love you so so so much my life partner."

According to local media reports, the tragic incident took place earlier this month when Tas was riding his motorcycle in Aldana. It's said that Tas hit a dog that was on the road, leading to a loss of control and him being thrown off the motorcycle.

Following the accident, paramedics promptly arrived at the scene and rushed the Turk to the hospital. Unfortunately, despite their efforts, Tas couldn't survive the multiple injuries he sustained and died after some time.

This marked a premature end for the motorcycle influencer, who had garnered a solid following of over 135,000 on Instagram. On the platform, he consistently shared pictures related to his passion for biking.

The unfortunate incident comes just about a month after Tas had proposed to Kara, who shared his love for motorbikes. Their wedding was scheduled to take place in the upcoming weeks.

Sad End to a Love Story

On July 3, Tas shared the wedding announcement on Instagram. According to the Mirror, he wrote, "The year 2022 orchestrated its last surprise, leading me to you." "Until now, I didn't understand the concept of love or being loved. That, I learned from you, my love."

The influencer added, "I am grateful to you for always keeping the good in me alive and for never leaving your hands. I am ready to walk/drive any road with you for the rest of my life. I love you so much my heart."

The announcement included a selfie of Kara flashing her engagement ring to the camera as her lover watches adoringly was also included.

Fans were devastated by Tas' sudden death. "He was a brilliant young man, may his place be heaven," said one crestfallen supporter, while another wrote, "Good people die young. May he rest in peace."

"May you rest in peace, a man with a beautiful smile, a big-hearted man. May God forgive your shortcomings. May God rest your soul in peace. There will never be another like you. May God give patience to all his loved ones, especially Yaren," a third fan wrote.