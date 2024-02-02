Build Up New Vocal Boy Group Survival Show Episode 2: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Build Up New Vocal Boy Group Survival Show episode 2 will air on Mnet on Friday (February 2) at 10:10 pm. It will feature 40 contestants from different boy groups competing with each other to debut in a new vocal boy group project. Ahead of the live telecast, the organizers released some details of the variety show, including the preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Lee Seok Hoon, who gained attention from musical lovers worldwide for his expertise as a mentor in several survival shows, including Boys Planet, will join the show as a judge. The other judges are Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan, Baekho, BTOB member Eunkwang, MAMAMOO member Solar, and Red Velvet member Wendy. SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will join the judges' panel in the second episode.

Actress Lee Da Hee will host the vocal boy group survival show. PENTAGON member Yeo One and the members of WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, Newkidd, and A.C.E will compete with each other on the show.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Build Up will air its next episode on Mnet on Friday (February 2) at 10:10 pm. People in Korea can watch the chapter on television or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. Music lovers from other countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, and Australia, can watch the vocal boy group survival show on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timing of Build Up Episode 2:

US - 8:10 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 11:40 pm

New Zealand - 2:10 am

Japan - 10:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 10:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:10 pm

India - 6:40 pm

Indonesia - 8:10 pm

Singapore - 9:10 pm

China - 9:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 pm

South Africa - 3:10 pm

Philippines - 9:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released preview shows contestants anxiously hearing about the next level from the host. In the upcoming chapter, the contestants in each group will be divided into three categories -- Top tier, Middle Tier, and Lower tier. The Top-tier contestants will decide their teammates. They can choose two contestants in the middle session and one participant in the lower category.

According to some eagle-eyed viewers, Jay Chang, Seunghun, and Lee Donghun could be in the top tier. Choi Haram, Lee Minwook, Wumuti, Park Juhe, Lim Sanghyun, Choi Suhwan, and either Kim Seongjeong or Kim Seohyung might join them. The middle-tier contestants could be Kang Hayoon, Hong Seongjun, Neon, Park Jeup, Jeong Inseong, Kang Seokhwa, and YeoOne.

Bain, Kwon Euibin, Jung Soomin, Taehwan, Hwang Inhyuk, Jo Hwanji, Yun Inhwan, and Bitsaeon might be in the middle tier. The lower-tier participants could be Hyukjin, Lee Gwangseok, Lee Geonu, Jeon Woong, and Ma Jaekyung.

Watch the Preview Below: