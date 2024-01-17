Build Up: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More of New Vocal Boy Group Survival Show

Build Up is an upcoming vocal boy group survival show by Mnet. It will premiere on Friday (January 26) at 10:10 pm KST and introduce 40 contestants from different boy groups to the viewers. The contestants will compete with each other to debut in a new vocal boy group project. Ahead of the premiere, the organizers released some details of the variety show, including the preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Lee Seok Hoon, who gained attention from musical lovers worldwide for his expertise as a mentor in several survival shows, including Boys Planet, will join the new program as a judge. The other judges are Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan, Baekho, BTOB member Eunkwang, MAMAMOO member Solar, and Red Velvet member Wendy. SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will join the judges' panel in the premiere episode.

Actress Lee Da Hee will host the vocal boy group survival show. PENTAGON member Yeo One and the members of WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, Newkidd, and A.C.E will compete with each other on the show.

With only a week left for the premiere of New Vocal Boy Group Survival Show Build Up, here is everything to know about it, including the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Build Up will air its first episode on Mnet on Tuesday (January 26) at 10:10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. Music lovers from other countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, and Australia, can watch the vocal boy group survival show on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timing of Build Up Episode 1:

US - 8:10 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 11:40 pm

New Zealand - 2:10 am

Japan - 10:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 10:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:10 pm

India - 6:40 pm

Indonesia - 8:10 pm

Singapore - 9:10 pm

China - 9:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 pm

South Africa - 3:10 pm

Philippines - 9:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills feature Seungkwan as a special judge of the survival show. Meanwhile, the premiere preview shows judges tearing up after watching the fierce competition between the 40 contestants in the first episode. A sneak peek video takes viewers through the battle between the contestants to secure their position as the final four members of the winning team.

"Competing only with VOCAL, 2024 New Type Survival! For the vocal boy group's debut, Build Up singing ability, charm, passion, all of these. The birth of the complete vocal boy group that is going to open a new paradigm for K-pop! Who's the FOUR?" the synopsis read.

Watch the Preview Below: