Build Up: Meet the Contestants of the New Vocal Boy Group Survival Show

Build Up is a highly anticipated Korean variety show to premiere this month. The program will air its first episode on Mnet on Friday (January 26) at 10:10 pm KST. It will begin by introducing the 40 contestants who will compete with each other to debut in a new vocal boy group of four members. Musical actor Kim Seo Hyung, JUST B member Bain, and Solo artist Hong Seong Joon are some contestants.

Actress Lee Da Hee will host the vocal boy group survival show. PENTAGON member Yeo One and the members of WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, Newkidd, and A.C.E will compete with each other on the show. With only a day left for the premiere of the new vocal boy group survival show Build Up, here are the details of all the 40 contestants.

Lee Seok Hoon, who gained attention from musical lovers worldwide for his expertise as a mentor in several survival shows, including Boys Planet, will join the new program as a judge. The other judges are Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan, Baekho, BTOB member Eunkwang, MAMAMOO member Solar, and Red Velvet member Wendy. SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will join the judges' panel in the premiere episode.

Musical actor Kim Seo Hyung, Wumuti, UP10TION member Lee Hwan Hee, Singer-songwriter Taewoo, Lee Kwang Suk, AB6IX member Jeon Woong, UP10TION member Sunyoul, Musical actor Hong Sung Won, Kang Ha Yoon, Solo artist Neon, Trainee Kwon Eui Bin, ONE PACT member Jay Chang, NewKidd member Lee Min Wook, WEi member Kang Seok Hwa, Ma Jae Kyung, Singer-songwriter Jung Soo Min, A.C.E member Lee Dong Hun, JUST B member Bain, Musical actor Kim Sung Jung, Trainee Park Joo Hee, Singer-songwriter Lim Sang Hyun, Kim Min Seo, Solo artist Park Jae Up, Musical actor Choi Ha Ram, Singer-songwriter Lim Joon Hyeok, FAVE1 member Hyukjin, Musical actor Jo Hwan Ji, Yoon In Hwan, CIX member Seunghoon, M.O.N.T member Bitsaeon, VANNER member Taehwan, Solo artist Hong Seong Joon, Jang In Tae, Trainee Jang Yoon Seo, PENTAGON member Yeo One, JUST B member Lee Geon Woo, Solo artist Choi Su Hwan, KNK member Jeong Inseong, Solo artist Hwang In Hyuk, and Trainee Ji Yeon Woo are the 40 contestants.

Build Up Preview

Mnet released a new clip from the first episode. It features host Lee Da Hee introducing herself to the contestants, welcoming them to the show, and explaining the various challenges to the viewers. According to her, the contestants will have to participate in different missions to form teams, and only a team of four will get a chance to debut together.

The preview features a team performance of FAVE1 and former 100% member Hyukjin, Neon, A.C.E member Lee Dong Hun, and former IMFACT member Park Jeup. They impressed the judges with a performance of Brown Eyes' famous ballad, Don't Go, Don't Go.

Watch the Performance Below: