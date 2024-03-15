Build Up Episode 8: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More of MNet Vocal Boy Group Survival Show

Build Up episode 8 will air on Mnet on Friday (March 15) at 10:10 pm KST. Mnet Vocal Boy Group Survival Show will feature an elimination special episode this week. The contestants will participate will take part in the fourth round. The preview for this week teases an intense battle between the participants.

The followers of this reality survival show eagerly wait to watch the results. People in Korea and other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the program live online on the official YouTube channel of MNet.

Lee Seok Hoon, who gained attention from musical lovers worldwide for his expertise as a mentor in several survival shows, including Boys Planet, will join the show as a judge. The other judges are Wanna One member Kim Jae Hwan, Baekho, BTOB member Eunkwang, MAMAMOO member Solar, and Red Velvet member Wendy. SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan joined the judges panel in the second episode.

Actress Lee Da Hee will host the vocal boy group survival show. PENTAGON member Yeo One and the members of WEi, BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, AB6IX, CIX, ONE PACT, Newkidd, and A.C.E will compete with each other on the show.

Here is everything about Build Up New Vocal Boy Group Survival Show episode 8, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Build Up will air its next episode on Mnet on Friday (March 15) at 10:10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the chapter on TV or stream it on the official YouTube channel of the broadcast network. Music lovers from other countries, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, France, Kuwait, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, India, and Australia, can watch the vocal boy group survival show on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timing of Build Up Episode 8:

US - 8:10 am

Canada - 8:10 am

Australia - 11:40 pm

New Zealand - 2:10 am

Japan - 10:10 pm

Mexico - 7:10 am

Brazil - 10:10 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:10 pm

India - 6:40 pm

Indonesia - 8:10 pm

Singapore - 9:10 pm

China - 9:10 pm

Europe - 2:10 pm

France - 2:10 pm

Spain - 2:10 pm

UK - 1:10 pm

South Africa - 3:10 pm

Philippines - 9:10 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released preview shows contestants anxiously getting ready for the next round after hearing about it from the show host. The program might take viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events in the upcoming chapter.