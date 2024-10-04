Buil Film Awards 2024 Complete Winners List: Shin Hae Sun,  Song Joong Ki, Kim Geum Soon, and More

Buil Film Awards 2024 winners were announced at the Signiel Busan Grand Ballroom in Haeundae-gu, Busan, on Thursday (October 3). Shin Hae Sun, Song Joong Ki, Kim Geum Soon, and Lee Jun Hyuk won big at the 33rd edition of the annual award ceremony.
Hae Sun won the Female Star of the Year award for her performance in Following. Joong Ki took home the Best Supporting Actor Award for his performance in Hopeless. Geum Soon received the Best Actress award for an impressive performance in Jeong-Sun. Jun Hyuk bagged the Male Star of the Year award for his performance in 12.12: The Day.
Revolver and 12.12: The Day topped the winners list with three awards each during the glam event. The awards were presented in 16 categories, such as Best Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay. The winners were chosen after analyzing 222 Korean films released between August 11, 2023, and August 10, 2024.
Busan-based daily newspaper Busan Ilbo hosted the star-studded award ceremony. Go Ah Sung and Kim Dong Wook were the MCs.
Buil Film Awards 2024 Complete Winners List:
- Best Film: Revolver
- Best Director: Kim Sung Su for 12.12: The Day
- Male Star of the Year: Lee Jun Hyuk for 12.12: The Day
- Female Star of the Year: Shin Hae Sun for Following
- Best Actor: Jung Woo Sung for 12.12: The Day
- Best Actress: Kim Geum Soon for Jeong-Sun
- Best Supporting Actor: Song Joong Ki for Hopeless
- Best Supporting Actress: Lim Ji Yeon for Revolver
- Best New Actor: Kim Yeong Seong for Big Sleep
- Best New Actress: Krystal for Cobweb
- Yu Hyun Mok Film Arts Awards: Jang Jae Hyun for Exhuma
- Best Art Direction: Jung Sun Jin, Jung Chul Min for Noryang: Deadly Sea
- Best Music: Mowg for Cobweb
- Best Cinematography: Kang Guk Hyun for Revolver
- Best Screenplay: Kim Mi Young for A Lonely Island in the Distant Sea