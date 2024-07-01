Blue Dragon Series Awards 2024: Everything About Annual Star-studded Ceremony 

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2024 is returning with its third edition this July. A star-studded line-up of celebrities will announce the winners during a live ceremony. With only two weeks left for the annual award ceremony, the organizers released several details about the third annual star-studded event, including the date, broadcast time, and nomination list.
Sports Chosun is organizing the glam event, which premiered in 2022. The event focussed on various dramas and variety shows for streaming platforms. The organizers continue to focus on the programs released through various OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. They honor the excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming platforms.
The organizers considered dramas and variety shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, for nominations this year. The nominees were chosen through online voting, which took place between June 10 and 25. Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry experts evaluated the voting results while preparing the nomination list.
Here is everything about the third annual Blue Dragon Series Awards, including the date, time, and nomination list.
Date, Venue, and Time
The annual award ceremony will be held on Friday (July 19) at 8:30 pm KST. People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India, Kenya, Denmark, Mexico, China, Thailand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online.
The glam event was available to watch live online through the official website and the YouTube channels of KBS Entertainment and KBS K-pop last year. Streaming details for this year will be revealed by the organizers in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for all updates.
Blue Dragon Series Awards 2024 Nomination List:
Best Drama
- Mask Girl
- Moving
- A Killer Paradox
- LTNS
- Daily Dose of Sunshine
Best Actor
- Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving
- Ryu Jun Yeol for The 8 Show
- Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik
- Im Siwan for Boyhood
- Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox
Best Actress
- Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Ahn Eun Jin for Goodbye Earth
- Esom for LTNS
- Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show
- Han Hyo Joo for Moving
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Sung Kyun for Moving
- Seo Hyun Woo for A Shop for Killers
- Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl
- Lee Kyu Hyung for Uncle Samsik
- Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox
Best Supporting Actress
- Kwak Sun Young for Moving
- Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers
- Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl
- Lee Joo Young for The 8 Show
- Tiffany Young for Uncle Samsik
Best New Actor
- Kim Woo Seok for Night Has Come
- Noh Jae Won for Daily Dose of Sunshine
- Lee Si Woo for Boyhood
- Lee Jung Ha for Moving
- Choi Hyun Wook for High Cookie
Best New Actress
- Go Youn Jung for Moving
- Kim Hye Joon for A Shop for Killers
- Lee Yul Eum for The 8 Show
- Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game
- Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey
Best Variety Show
- The Devil's Plan
- The Community
- SNL Korea Season 5
- My Sibling's Romance
- Crime Scene Returns
Best Male Entertainer
- Dex for Zombieverse
- Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea Season 5
- Cho Sae Ho for Super Rich in Korea
- Ji Suk Jin for Bro & Marble in Dubai
- Code Kunst for My Sibling's Romance
Best Female Entertainer
- Park Ji Yoon for Crime Scene Returns
- Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea Season 5
- Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club 3
- Joo Hyun Young for Crime Scene Returns
- Pungja for Be My Side 3
Best New Male Entertainer
- Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil's Plan
- Ahn Do Gyu for SNL Korea Season 5
- Jeong Sewoon for 19/20
- Jonathan for Zombieverse
- Joo Woo Jae for Witch Hunt 2023
Best New Female Entertainer
- Miyeon for My Sibling's Romance
- Uhm Ji Yoon for Comedy Royale
- Yoon Gai for SNL Korea Season 5
- Ji Ye Eun for SNL Korea Season 5
- Patricia for My Sibling's Romance