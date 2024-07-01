Blue Dragon Series Awards 2024: Everything About Annual Star-studded Ceremony 

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2024 is returning with its third edition this July. A star-studded line-up of celebrities will announce the winners during a live ceremony. With only two weeks left for the annual award ceremony, the organizers released several details about the third annual star-studded event, including the date, broadcast time, and nomination list.

Sports Chosun is organizing the glam event, which premiered in 2022. The event focussed on various dramas and variety shows for streaming platforms. The organizers continue to focus on the programs released through various OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms. They honor the excellence in variety shows and dramas produced by streaming platforms.

The organizers considered dramas and variety shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024, for nominations this year. The nominees were chosen through online voting, which took place between June 10 and 25. Sports Chosun entertainment news reporters and industry experts evaluated the voting results while preparing the nomination list.

Here is everything about the third annual Blue Dragon Series Awards, including the date, time, and nomination list.

Date, Venue, and Time

The annual award ceremony will be held on Friday (July 19) at 8:30 pm KST. People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, India, Kenya, Denmark, Mexico, China, Thailand, and the UK, can watch the annual award ceremony live online.

The glam event was available to watch live online through the official website and the YouTube channels of KBS Entertainment and KBS K-pop last year. Streaming details for this year will be revealed by the organizers in the upcoming weeks. Stay tuned for all updates.

Blue Dragon Series Awards 2024 Nomination List:

Best Drama

Mask Girl

Moving

A Killer Paradox

LTNS

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Best Actor

Ryu Seung Ryong for Moving

Ryu Jun Yeol for The 8 Show

Byun Yo Han for Uncle Samsik

Im Siwan for Boyhood

Choi Woo Shik for A Killer Paradox

Best Actress

Park Bo Young for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Ahn Eun Jin for Goodbye Earth

Esom for LTNS

Chun Woo Hee for The 8 Show

Han Hyo Joo for Moving

Best Supporting Actor

Kim Sung Kyun for Moving

Seo Hyun Woo for A Shop for Killers

Ahn Jae Hong for Mask Girl

Lee Kyu Hyung for Uncle Samsik

Lee Hee Joon for A Killer Paradox

Best Supporting Actress

Kwak Sun Young for Moving

Geum Hae Na for A Shop for Killers

Yeom Hye Ran for Mask Girl

Lee Joo Young for The 8 Show

Tiffany Young for Uncle Samsik

Best New Actor

Kim Woo Seok for Night Has Come

Noh Jae Won for Daily Dose of Sunshine

Lee Si Woo for Boyhood

Lee Jung Ha for Moving

Choi Hyun Wook for High Cookie

Best New Actress

Go Youn Jung for Moving

Kim Hye Joon for A Shop for Killers

Lee Yul Eum for The 8 Show

Jang Da Ah for Pyramid Game

Jeon So Nee for Parasyte: The Grey

Best Variety Show

The Devil's Plan

The Community

SNL Korea Season 5

My Sibling's Romance

Crime Scene Returns

Best Male Entertainer

Dex for Zombieverse

Shin Dong Yup for SNL Korea Season 5

Cho Sae Ho for Super Rich in Korea

Ji Suk Jin for Bro & Marble in Dubai

Code Kunst for My Sibling's Romance

Best Female Entertainer

Park Ji Yoon for Crime Scene Returns

Lee Soo Ji for SNL Korea Season 5

Jang Do Yeon for High School Mystery Club 3

Joo Hyun Young for Crime Scene Returns

Pungja for Be My Side 3

Best New Male Entertainer

Kwak Joon Bin for The Devil's Plan

Ahn Do Gyu for SNL Korea Season 5

Jeong Sewoon for 19/20

Jonathan for Zombieverse

Joo Woo Jae for Witch Hunt 2023

Best New Female Entertainer