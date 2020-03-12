Kim Namjoon better known as BTS's RM is on cloud nine as he has bought a luxurious dream apartment at Hannam The Hill at Hannam-dong in Seoul. RM spent a whopping 4.9 Billion Korean Won ($4,000,000) worth apartment in the Hannam The Hill. The apartment spreads across 284.2 square meters (equivalent to 3060 square feet). RM can enjoy an awesome view of nature from his apartment.

Reports claim that RM bought the apartment by making full payment in cash. Hannam The Hill is one of the most expensive apartments in Seoul. It houses K-pop stars, actors and businessmen and the apartments are also available for rent. In fact, BTS members had shifted to an apartment in Hannam The Hill in December 2017. The CEO Bang Si Hyuk had rented out the costly apartment as he wanted BTS members to live in luxury and comfort.

Now, after staying in one of the apartments with comfort, RM has his own apartment in the very same building. However, RM is the second BTS member to purchase an apartment here as Jin already has two apartments at Hannam The Hill that he purchased in July 2018 and October 2019. Hannam the Hill has all facilities including excellent view, fitness centres, a swimming pool, sauna, screen golf, cafe, reading room, and guest house.

BTS breaks records

After the release of their latest album Map of the Soul:7, BTS is on a record-breaking spree and members are making good income. The latest record to be broken by BTS is the fact that the album has sold 4,114,843 copies in February alone according to Gaon Chart. The album also topped the chart's record for highest sales in one year.

With this BTS has broken its own record set by their previous album Map of the Soul: Persona that was released in 2019 that sold 3,718,230 copies according to Gaon Chart. BTS has also broken their own record of Guinness World Record for the best-selling album in South Korea. Previously the record was held by BTS's Map of the Soul: Persona.