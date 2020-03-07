Kim Nam Joon popularly known as RM (Rap Monster) was seen riding his bicycle to work. He put up the picture on the official Twitter account of BTS with the caption "On my way to Yeuido for work." As coronavirus is spreading in South Korea, RM was seen wearing a mask while riding his bicycle. RM has not got a driver's license and is often seen riding a bicycle to work. Earlier too, his videos of riding bicycle were making rounds in the social media.

Recently, video of RM going on a bicycle ride with his BTS buddy Jimin also had gone viral. In an interview to Dazed, RM had said that he does not have a driving license so he loves riding his bicycle beside Han River and loves it. He says that no one recognizes him or gives a damn about him for that moment and that makes him feel free. RM said he also loves watching midnight movie all by himself.

RM reveals why he wears a hat

When asked about wearing a mask either while riding his bicycle or going out public places to keep himself safe from fans, RM had said that he does not wear a mask but wears a hat as his hair is too colourful and shiny.

RM was born on September 12, 1994, is known as the leader of the topmost K-pop band BTS. His first solo tape was released in 2015 by the name RM. He released his second solo mixtape named 'Mono' in 2018. RM has also recorded with artists including Wale, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, and Lil Nas X.

Currently, Nam Joon or RM is basking in the success of BTS's recently released album 'Map of the Soul:7' breaking number of records and topping the record charts. With Map of the Soul: 7 BTS debuted at number one in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Scotland, Spain and the United Kingdom by topping the charts in all of the top five music markets in the world. This made BTS the first Asian group to win such accolades.