BTS Yet to Come in Busan Concert Live Stream Details: How to Watch from the US, Canada, and More

BTS members -- RM, V, Suga, Jin, J-hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- will perform live on stage for the Army and other K-pop fans. The Korean heartthrobs will go live at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium on Saturday, October 15, at 6 pm KST.

The concert will be held to promote the 2030 Busan World Expo, which will take place at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. After their stage appearance as a group in The Fact Music Awards 2022, the boyband is set to perform together in the upcoming Yet to Come in Busan Concert. The performance will be held absolutely for free.

Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the musical event live online for free through various streaming platforms.

BTS Yet to Come in Busan Concert Live Stream Details

People in South Korea can either watch the live onstage performance of the K-pop boy band at the venue or enjoy it via the large screen installed in the outdoor parking lot of the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal. A stage is arranged in Haeundae for music lovers in the country.

TV broadcast for the concert will be through JTBC in South Korea and TBS Channel 1 in Japan. People in other parts of the world can live-stream the musical event through various online platforms, including Weverse, Naver Now, and ZEPETO.

Canada - 2.00 am

North America - 5.00 am

The UK - 10.00 am

India - 2.30 pm

Singapore - 5.00 pm

Philippines - 5.00 pm

Japan- 6.00 pm

What to Expect?

BTS members could perform globally popular songs, including DNA, Proof, Euphoria, Paradise, Dynamite, We are Bullet Proof, Butter, Jump, Yet to Come, and Run BTS for their fans across the globe. Since the concert is available for free, without any ticket charges or streaming fees, millions of music lovers could enjoy the live event.

BTS Yet to Come in Busan Concert will be available with subtitles in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Japanese. Each song performed by the boy band will not just represent the group but it could also allow the general audience to enjoy the stage show. The performances will let the viewers feel the essence of Busan.