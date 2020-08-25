MTV Video Music Awards 2020 (VMAs) will be held live on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Centre in New York City from 8 p.m. EST onwards. Big names from the Music Industry, including The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and international K-pop sensation, BTS, will be performing on this star-studded night.
The annual award ceremony will take place at various outdoor locations in New York City, by following all the social distancing guidelines by the local and state health officials. The musical event will be held at various undisclosed places with limited or no audience, according to a statement released by MTV in association with Barclays Center.
"Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved. Among the measures all parties involved have aligned on including social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, and the virtualization of components where possible," read the statement.
Who are the performers at MTV VMAs 2020?
This Year, celebrated artists from the Music Industry are taking the stage to entertain their fans worldwide on the award night. The list of performers includes Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Dababy, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and Tate McRae.
While Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, and Chloe Halle will be performing at the 90-minute-long pre-show, the rest of the artists will take the stage during the main award ceremony. Some of the main highlights of this year will be the TV debut of BTS' new single Dynamite and the unveiling of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's powerful collaboration Rain on Me.
How to Watch it Live Online?
The annual award ceremony will begin with a 90-minute-long pre-show, and it will be hosted by television personality Nessa Diab in association with Jamila Mustafa. The main event will kick-start from the Barclays Centre at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 30, and it will be hosted by Hustlers star Keke Palmer.
The star-studded show will be broadcast live through various platforms, including MTV, the CW, MTV.com, and the official app for MTV. Music lovers across the globe can also watch the event on Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Philo, and AT&T TV.
Who are the nominees of MTV VMAs 2020?
The top nominees for this year include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Justin Beiber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga. While Gaga and Grande received nine nominations each, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish were nominated in six categories.
Check out the complete list of nominees for this year below:
- Video of the Year - Billie Eilish for Everything I Wanted, Eminem ft. Juice WRLD for Godzilla, Future ft. Drake for Life Is Good, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain on Me, The Weeknd for Blinding Lights, and Taylor Swift for The Man
- Artist of the Year – DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.
- PUSH Best New Artist - Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Roddy Ricch, Tate McRae, and Yungblud.
- Song of the Year - Billie Eilish for Everything I Wanted, Doja Cat for Say So, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain On Me, Megan Thee Stallion for Savage, Post Malone for Circles, and Roddy Ricch for The Box.
- Best Collaboration - Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber for Stuck with U, Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin for Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life), Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid for Beautiful People, Future ft. Drake for Life Is Good, Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj for Tusa, and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain On Me.
- Best Pop – BTS for On, Halsey for You Should Be Sad, Jonas Brothers for What a Man Gotta Do, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo for Intentions, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain On Me, and Taylor Swift for Lover.
- Best Hip-Hop – DaBaby for Bop, Eminem ft. Juice WRLD for Godzilla, Future ft. Drake for Life Is Good, Megan Thee Stallion for Savage, Roddy Ricch for The Box, and Travis Scott for Highest in the Room.
- Best R&B - Alicia Keys for Underdog, Chloe x Halle for Do It, H.E.R. ft. YG for Slide, Khalid ft. Summer Walker for Eleven, Lizzo for Cuz I Love You, and The Weeknd for Blinding Lights.
- Best K-Pop – BTS for On, EXO for Obession, (G)I-DLE for Oh My God, Monsta X for Someone's Someone, Red Velvet for Psycho, and Tomorrow X Together for 9 and Three Quarters (Run Away).
- Best Latin - Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin for China, Bad Bunny for Yo Perreo Sola, Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul for Mamacita, J Balvin for Amarillo, Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj for Tusa, and Maluma ft. J Balvin for Qué Pena.
- Best Rock - Blink-182 for Happy Days, Coldplay for Orphans, Evanescence for Wasted On You, Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean for Dear Future Self (Hands Up), Green Day for Oh Yeah!, and The Killers for Caution.
- Best Alternative - The 1975 for If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know), All Time Low for Some Kind Of Disaster, Finneas for Let's Fall in Love for the Night, Lana Del Rey for Doin' Time, Machine Gun Kelly for Bloody Valentine, and Twenty One Pilots for Level of Concern.
- Best Music Video From Home - 5 Seconds of Summer for Wildflower, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber for Stuck with U, Blink-182 for Happy Days, Drake for Toosie Slide, John Legend for Bigger Love, and Twenty One Pilots for Level of Concern.
- Best Quarantine Performance - Chloe x Halle for Do It (from MTV Prom-Athon), CNCO for MTV Unplugged At Home, DJ D-Nice for Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether, John Legend for #TogetherAtHome Concert Series, Lady Gaga for Smile from One World: Together At Home, and Post Malone for Nirvana Tribute.
- Video For Good - Anderson .Paak for Lockdown, Billie Eilish for All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Demi Lovato for I Love Me, H.E.R. for I Can't Breathe, Lil Baby for The Bigger Picture, and Taylor Swift for The Man.
- Best Direction - Billie Eilish for Xanny, Doja Cat for Say So, Dua Lipa for Don't Start Now, Harry Styles for Adore You, Taylor Swift for The Man, and The Weeknd for Blinding Lights.
- Best Cinematography - 5 Seconds of Summer for Old Me, Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby for My Oh My, Billie Eilish for all the good girls go to hell, Katy Perry for Harleys In Hawaii, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain On Me, and The Weeknd for Blinding Lights.
- Best Art Direction - A$AP Rocky for Babushka Boi, Dua Lipa for Physical, Harry Styles for Adore You, Miley Cyrus for Mother's Daughter, Selena Gomez for Boyfriend, and Taylor Swift for Lover.
- Best Visual Effects - Billie Eilish for All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Demi Lovato for I Love Me, Dua Lipa for Physical, Harry Styles for Adore You, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain On Me, and Travis Scott for Highest in the Room.
- Best Choreography – BTS for On, CNCO & Natti Natasha for Honey Boo, DaBaby for BOP, Dua Lipa for Physical, Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande for Rain On Me, and Normani for Motivation.
- Best Editing – Halsey for Graveyard, James Blake for Can't Believe the Way We Flow, Lizzo for Good As Hell, Miley Cyrus for Mother's Daughter, Rosalía for A Palé, and The Weeknd for Blinding Lights.