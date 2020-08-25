MTV Video Music Awards 2020 (VMAs) will be held live on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Centre in New York City from 8 p.m. EST onwards. Big names from the Music Industry, including The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and international K-pop sensation, BTS, will be performing on this star-studded night.

The annual award ceremony will take place at various outdoor locations in New York City, by following all the social distancing guidelines by the local and state health officials. The musical event will be held at various undisclosed places with limited or no audience, according to a statement released by MTV in association with Barclays Center.

"Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved. Among the measures all parties involved have aligned on including social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations, and the virtualization of components where possible," read the statement.

Who are the performers at MTV VMAs 2020?

This Year, celebrated artists from the Music Industry are taking the stage to entertain their fans worldwide on the award night. The list of performers includes Ariana Grande, Black Eyed Peas, BTS, Chloe X Halle, CNCO, Dababy, Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi, Machine Gun Kelly, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and Tate McRae.

While Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi, and Chloe Halle will be performing at the 90-minute-long pre-show, the rest of the artists will take the stage during the main award ceremony. Some of the main highlights of this year will be the TV debut of BTS' new single Dynamite and the unveiling of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's powerful collaboration Rain on Me.

How to Watch it Live Online?

The annual award ceremony will begin with a 90-minute-long pre-show, and it will be hosted by television personality Nessa Diab in association with Jamila Mustafa. The main event will kick-start from the Barclays Centre at 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, August 30, and it will be hosted by Hustlers star Keke Palmer.

The star-studded show will be broadcast live through various platforms, including MTV, the CW, MTV.com, and the official app for MTV. Music lovers across the globe can also watch the event on Sling TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Philo, and AT&T TV.

Who are the nominees of MTV VMAs 2020?

The top nominees for this year include Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Justin Beiber, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga. While Gaga and Grande received nine nominations each, The Weeknd and Billie Eilish were nominated in six categories.

Check out the complete list of nominees for this year below: