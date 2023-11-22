BTS Superstars RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook Start Military Enlistment, Unveil BIGHIT Music

In a recent announcement, BIGHIT Music disclosed that BTS members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have officially commenced their military enlistment process. The globally acclaimed K-pop stars are currently in the preparation phase for their forthcoming military duties, according to a statement released by the entertainment company on Tuesday.

"Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in due course," read the statement from BIGHIT Music.

The company also expressed gratitude for the continued love and support from fans and assured that every effort will be made to support the artists during their military service. "We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you," added the statement.

This announcement follows BTS member Suga's enlistment earlier this year. BIGHIT Music emphasized that there would be no official events on the day Suga starts his service or enters the training camp. Fans were kindly requested to refrain from visiting Suga at his workplace during his service period.

"Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only. Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist's intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that makes unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time," the agency added.

For those unfamiliar with the mandatory military service in South Korea, all Korean men aged 18 to 28 are required to serve for approximately 20 months. This obligation extends to even the members of the immensely popular K-pop group BTS. Last year, BTS members Jin and J-Hope also enlisted in the military, and their compulsory service is expected to conclude in 2025.