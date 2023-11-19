BTS: Jungkook to Hold First Solo Concert; How to Watch GOLDEN Live On Stage

BTS member Jungkook will hold his first-ever solo concert on Monday (November 20) at 8:00 pm KST. The music event titled GOLDEN Live On Stage will feature songs from the K-pop idol's solo album, GOLDEN. It will take place at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul and will be streamed live for music lovers from various parts of the globe.

Announcing the concert, BIGHIT MUSIC released an official statement with details about the date, venue, and streaming details. According to the entertainment agency, people in Korea can attend the show in person. Those unable to participate in the musical program can watch it live online from the comfort of their homes through the official YouTube channel of BIGHIT and the Weverse TV APP, WEB, and APP.

Here is how, when, and where to watch GOLDEN Live On Stage, the first-ever solo concert by BTS member Jungkook.

Here is the Complete Statement by BIGHIT MUSIC:

Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We are excited to announce Jungkook's GOLDEN Live On Stage with the fans on Monday, November 20, 2023, celebrating the release of Jungkook's solo album, GOLDEN. [Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage] Date: 8 PM, Monday, November 20, 2023 (KST)

Location: Jangchung Arena (Jung-gu, Seoul) More information regarding online streaming will be provided in a separate notice. Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage will feature performances of various tracks in the album. We eagerly anticipate the love and support you'll bring to this unique showcase with the artist. Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage will be available to the ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers. More details will follow in upcoming separate notices. Thank you.

Live Streaming Details

GOLDEN Live On Stage by BTS member Jungkook will be available on the Weverse APP. The members can sign in to their respective accounts to enjoy the musical program live online. Later, the full version of the K-pop concert will be available on the official YouTube channel of BIGHIT.

The live onstage music program will roll out with subtitles for international viewers. It will be available in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish.

Here are the International Air Timings of GOLDEN Live On Stage:

US - 6:00 am

Canada - 8:15 am

Australia - 9:30 pm

New Zealand - 12:00 am

Japan - 8:00 pm

Mexico - 5:00 am

Brazil - 8:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:00 pm

India - 4:30 pm

Indonesia - 6:00 pm

Singapore - 7:00 pm

China - 7:00 pm

Europe - 12:00 pm

France - 12:00 pm

Spain - 12:00 pm

UK - 11:00 pm

South Africa - 1:00 pm

Philippines - 7:00 pm

BTS army and other K-pop fans can look forward to the live onstage performance of Jungkook. He will perform songs like 3D (featuring Jack Harlow), Closer to You (featuring Major Lazer), Seven (featuring Latto) - Explicit version, Standing Next To You (title song), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (featuring DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears and Seven (featuring Latto) - Clean version.