BTS' RM Faces Online Criticism Over Injury as Fans Push Back

BTS member RM has come under scrutiny online following recent discussions about an injury he sustained ahead of the group's latest comeback promotions.

The issue began after it was announced that RM had been injured, with reports indicating he would be managing schedules while recovering. However, his subsequent appearances, including overseas promotional activities, led to speculation among some netizens, who questioned the severity of the injury.

The posts circulating on social media accused the artist of exaggerating or "faking" his condition, with some users pointing to his mobility during public appearances as evidence. Others criticised his use of crutches, suggesting the injury did not appear as serious as initially described.

One user wrote, "Now that the major promotions are done he decided to stop faking his injury," while another said, "who the hell heals a sprained ankle in four days?"

A third person commented, "I sprained my ankle when I was younger and wore an orthopedic boot for at least 2 weeks, if not a month

and I was like 14 at the time while he's 30, but it seems like he's healing exceptionally well, supernaturally even, but what do I know".

The criticism quickly drew a response from fans and other netizens, who defended RM and cautioned against making assumptions about a person's medical condition based on limited visuals. Several pointed out that injuries such as sprains can vary in severity and may still allow for movement under certain conditions, especially with support or treatment.

A fan said, "Oh so NOW they in the replies knowing how leg injuries work....". Another one wrote, If it were Scoups or Jennie, the cult would be chomping at the bit right now."

In particular, one widely shared post highlighted that recovery timelines for injuries like ankle sprains differ from person to person, and that outward appearances do not always reflect the actual extent of pain or healing.

The debate reflects a broader pattern of intense scrutiny faced by public figures, especially in the K-pop industry, where idols' health and schedules are often closely monitored by fans and critics alike. RM has not publicly addressed the online criticism at the time of writing.