Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS Receives 7 Nods, Sets New Personal Record; Complete Nomination List

With just a month left for the Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) 2022, the nomination list for this year has been released. The Weeknd topped the list with 17 nods, and Doja Cat led the female contenders with 14 nods. The other top finalists are Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ye (Kanye West) with 13 nominations.

Meanwhile, BTS set a new personal record with seven nods. The K-pop boy band also became the most nominated group or duo. Top Duo/Group award, Top Selling Song, Top Billboard Global Artist, and Top Rock Song award are among the nominations earned by the seven-member group this year.

The annual award ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15. It will be broadcast live through NBC to various parts of the world from 5 pm PST or 8 pm EST. The event will be streamed live on Peacock. It will be produced by MRC Live & Alternative. The executive producer is Robert Deaton.

People who wish to watch the annual award ceremony can buy the tickets at $90 per ticket here.

BTS
BTS has earned seven nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2022.

Here is the Complete Nomination List of BBMA 2022:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

Top New Artist

  • GivÄ“on
  • Masked Wolf
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Pooh Shiesty
  • The Kid LAROI

Top Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Lil Nas X
  • The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

  • Adele
  • Doja Cat
  • Dua Lipa
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

  • BTS
  • Glass Animals
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Migos
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Adele
  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Adele
  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Walker Hayes

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW)

  • Doja Cat
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Justin Bieber
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW)

  • BTS
  • Dua Lipa
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • The Weeknd

Top Tour

  • Eagles (Hotel California Tour)
  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
  • Harry Styles (Love on Tour)
  • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top R&B Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • GivÄ“on
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
  • Summer Walker
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

  • GivÄ“on
  • Khalid
  • The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Doja Cat
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA

Top R&B Tour

  • Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
  • Usher (The Vegas Residency)

Top Rap Artist

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Lil Baby
  • Moneybagg Yo
  • Polo G

Top Rap Male Artist

  • Drake
  • Juice WRLD
  • Polo G

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Cardi B
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour

  • J. Cole (The Off-Season Tour)
  • Lil Baby (The Back Outside Tour)
  • Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)

Top Country Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

  • Chris Stapleton
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Miranda Lambert
  • Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

  • Dan + Shay
  • Florida Georgia Line
  • Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

  • Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
  • Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
  • Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Rock Artist

  • Glass Animals
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Machine Gun Kelly
  • MÃ¥neskin
  • twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour

  • Genesis (The Last Domino? Tour)
  • Green Day, Fall Out Boy & Weezer (The Hella Mega Tour)
  • The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)

Top Latin Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny
  • Farruko
  • Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • RosalÃ­a

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Grupo Firme

Top Latin Tour

  • Bad Bunny (El Ãšltimo Tour Del Mundo)
  • Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin (Live in Concert)
  • Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • Calvin Harris
  • David Guetta
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello
  • TiÃ«sto

Top Christian Artist

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Elevation Worship
  • for King & Country
  • Lauren Daigle
  • Ye

Top Gospel Artist

  • CeCe Winans
  • Elevation Worship
  • Kirk Franklin
  • Maverick City Music
  • Ye

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Adele, 30
  • Doja Cat, Planet Her
  • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
  • Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
  • Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Top Soundtrack

  • Arcane League of Legends
  • Encanto
  • In The Heights
  • Sing 2
  • tick, tick...BOOM!

Top R&B Album

  • Doja Cat, Planet Her
  • GivÄ“on, When It's All Said and Done...Take Time
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), An Evening With Silk Sonic
  • Summer Walker, Still Over It
  • The Weeknd, Dawn FM

Top Rap Album

  • Drake, Certified Lover Boy
  • Moneybagg Yo, A Gangsta's Pain
  • Rod Wave, SoulFly
  • The Kid LAROI, F*ck Love
  • Ye, Donda

Top Country Album

  • Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
  • Lee Brice, Hey World
  • Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor's Version)
  • Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor's Version)
  • Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Rock Album

  • AJR, OK Orchestra
  • Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
  • Imagine Dragons, Mercury â€“ Act 1
  • John Mayer, Sob Rock
  • twenty one pilots, Scaled and Icy

Top Latin Album

  • Eslabon Armado, Corta Venas
  • J Balvin, Jose
  • Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) âˆž
  • Karol G, KG0516
  • Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • C418, Minecraft â€“ Volume Alpha
  • FKA twigs, Caprisongs
  • Illenium, Fallen Embers
  • Porter Robinson, Nurture
  • RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol, Surrender

Top Christian Album

  • Carrie Underwood, My Savior
  • CeCe Winans, Believe for It
  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
  • Phil Wickham, Hymn of Heaven
  • Ye, Donda

Top Gospel Album

  • CeCe Winans, Believe for It
  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
  • Maverick City Music, Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition
  • Maverick City Music & Upperroom, move your heart.
  • Ye, Donda

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Streaming Song

  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Glass Animals, Heat Waves
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Selling Song

  • BTS, Butter
  • BTS, Permission to Dance
  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Radio Song

  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Collaboration

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVÄ’ON, Peaches
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW)

  • Dua Lipa, Levitating
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Olivia Rodrigo, good 4 u
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW)

  • BTS, Butter
  • Ed Sheeran, Bad Habits
  • Lil Nas X, Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
  • The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, Stay
  • The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, Save Your Tears

Top Viral Song (NEW)

  • Doja Cat ft. SZA, Kiss Me More
  • Gayle, abcdefu
  • Glass Animals, Heat Waves
  • Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
  • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top R&B Song

  • Doja Cat & The Weeknd, You Right
  • GivÄ“on, Heartbreak Anniversary
  • Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GivÄ“on, Peaches
  • Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), Leave The Door Open
  • WizKid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems, Essence

Top Rap Song

  • Drake ft. 21 Savage, Project Pat, Knife Talk
  • Drake ft. Future & Young Thug, Way 2 Sexy
  • Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Industry Baby
  • Masked Wolf, Astronaut In The Ocean
  • Polo G, Rapstar

Top Country Song

  • Chris Stapleton, You Should Probably Leave
  • Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, If I Didn't Love You
  • Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, Buy Dirt
  • Luke Combs, Forever After All
  • Walker Hayes, Fancy Like

Top Rock Song

  • Coldplay X BTS, My Universe
  • Elle King & Miranda Lambert, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)
  • Imagine Dragons, Follow You
  • MÃ¥neskin, Beggin'
  • The Anxiety: Willow & Tyler Cole, Meet Me at Our Spot

Top Latin Song

  • Aventura x Bad Bunny, VolvÃ­
  • Bad Bunny, Yonaguni
  • Farruko, Pepas
  • Kali Uchis, telepatÃ­a
  • Rauw Alejandro, Todo De Ti

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • Elton John & Dua Lipa, Cold Heart â€“ PNAU Remix
  • Farruko, Pepas
  • Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae, You
  • TiÃ«sto, The Business
  • Travis Scott & HVME, Goosebumps

Top Christian Song

  • Anne Wilson, My Jesus
  • Ye, Hurricane
  • Ye, Moon
  • Ye, Off The Grid
  • Ye, Praise God

Top Gospel Song

  • Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music ft. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, Jireh
  • Ye, Hurricane
  • Ye, Moon
  • Ye, Off the Grid
  • Ye, Praise God
