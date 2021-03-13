BTS, NCT, Shinee, Seventeen Top Boy Group Brand Reputation Ranking

BTS has occupied the numero uno position for 34th month in a row in boy idol groups ranking in the month of March. NCT is in second place, while NCT has ended at third position in the list released on monthly basis by Korean Business Research Institute.

In the month of March, BTS has amassed a brand index score of 10,922,131., "HYBE," "Billboard," and "talk show" are the high-ranking keywords associated with the search, while "surpass," "donate," and "award" are related terms.

BTS Rules

BTS has been dominating the K-pop industry without competition for close to three years now. It has managed to deliver chartbusters one after the other. The group's previous music video Dynamite, which was released in August 2020, has surpassed the 900-million mark on YouTube.

After Boy with Luv and DNA, this is the third music from BTS to achieve this milestone. This success clearly tells us the popularity of the boy group.

NCT has retained its second position. It has scored an index of 3,721,997. It is followed by Shinee which has landed in the third position. In this month, it has scored a brand index of 3,212,374, an increase of 91.50 percent compared to the previous month.

SEVENTEEN is in fourth place with a brand index score of 2,684,473 and EXO has landed in fifth place with a brand index score of 1,859,457.

ONF (1,250,211), The Boyz (1,020,525), MONSTA X (901306), Ateez (877,673) and Astro (844,070).

The Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.

Check out Top 30 Rankings

1) BTS

2) NCT

3) SHINee

4) SEVENTEEN

5) EXO

6) ONF

7) THE BOYZ

8) MONSTA X

9) ATEEZ

10) ASTRO

11) Super Junior

12) TXT

13) BTOB

14) TREASURE

15) Stray Kids

16) KINGDOM

17) Golden Child

18) GOT7

19) BIGBANG

20) INFINITE

21) SF9

22) WINNER

23) Ciipher

24) MIRAE

25) PENTAGON

26) TVXQ

27) 2PM

28) ENHYPEN

29) Boyfriend

30) SECHSKIES