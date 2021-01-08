South Korean boy band BTS has a long list of records in its name and the latest milestone achieved by the group is to top the list of the best-selling physical album in the US in 2020. Not just one, two albums ('Map of Soul: 7' and 'BE') of the band have been included in the list.

With a total sales of 646,000, 'Map of Soul: 7' has become the best-selling physical album of 2020 in the US. It also became the second-largest-selling album by total sales in the US (674,009) and the first place in this category is occupied by Taylor Swift's 'Folklore'.

BTS' 'BE' is in the fifth place in the list of the best-selling-physical album in the US in 2020 with a total sales of 252,000 in a month. It has to be noted that NCT 127 is the other Korean band to find a place in the best-seller list.

The NCT127's 'Neo Zone' is in the sixth place (next to BTS - 'BE') in the best-selling physical album of 2020. It achieved a total sales of 249,000 in just nine months.

The list was released by MRC Data, formerly known as Nielsen Music, in association with Billboard. The data is collected to 3 January to 31 December 2020.

Apart from achieving these feats, the band's hit song Dynamite occupied the numero uno place in the Top 10 highest-selling Digital Songs. Also, it was the song with most downloads (1.26 million), the only track to reach this milestone.

Meanwhile, the BTS has taken all the top 10 places in South Korea's boy group songs Gaon Digital Chart. Dynamite is at the numero uno position with most digital points. Interestingly, Jimin, known as a record-breaker, has two songs in the list.

Jimin's 'Filter' track is the highest-ranking solo number with 221 million Gaon points and in the eighth place, overall, in the Gaon Digital Chart. His 'Friends' is in seventh place with 261 million Gaon points.