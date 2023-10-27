K-pop: BIGBANG Member G-Dragon Opens Up About Drug Use

K-pop singer and BIGBANG member G-Dragon has opened up about his drug use two days after the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked him on drug-related charges. The rapper released an official statement through his attorney, denying reports about his drug use. He promised his fans that he would actively cooperate with the police investigation.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked G-Dragon on drug-related charges on Wednesday (October 25). According to the investigation team, the case is under investigation. They are unable to share concrete information about it. They shared that this case has no connection to the drug charges on actor Lee Sin Gun, who is currently being investigated for his drug use.

The BIGBANG member personally denied the drug use charges against him in a formal statement released through his attorney on Friday (October 27). He said the media reports about him violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics are baseless. But he will actively cooperate with the investigation because many people are concerned about the case.

Here is the Complete Statement by G-Dragon:

This is Kwon Ji Yong [G-Dragon's given name]. First, there is no truth to the [claim] that I have taken drugs. Additionally, I have no relation to the news reports about the violation of the Act on the Control of Narcotics, etc., that was revealed in the media. However, because I know many people are concerned, I will actively cooperate with police investigations. He will participate even more diligently.

The members of BTS, LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon, and actress Park Sun Joo became a hot topic of discussion online after BIGBANG member G-Dragon got booked on drug charges. They got embroiled in false rumors about being booked on drug charges.

Their agencies released official statements addressing the false rumors. BIGHIT MUSIC, SOURCE MUSIC, and Cube Entertainment denied the speculations that are doing the rounds online. According to the agencies, they will take legal action against those spreading false rumors about their artists.