K-pop: BTS, LE SSERAFIM, and More Swirl Over False Rumors on Drug Charges; Agencies Responses

K-pop singers, band members, and several other Korean celebrities got embroiled in false rumors about being booked on drug charges. After BIGBANG member G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Gyun got booked on drug charges, several speculations were doing the rounds about the drug charges on other Korean celebrities.

The members of BTS, LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon, and actress Park Sun Joo became a hot topic of discussion online after BIGBANG member G-Dragon got booked on drug charges. Their agencies released official statements addressing the false rumors. BIGHIT MUSIC, SOURCE MUSIC, and Cube Entertainment denied the speculations that are doing the rounds online. According to the agencies, they will take legal action against those spreading false rumors about their artists.

Agencies Responses

"BTS is completely unconnected to the relevant rumor, and [the rumor] is baseless. We will take strong action against the indiscriminate circulation of rumors," BIGHIT MUSIC commented.

Meanwhile, SOURCE MUSIC said the rumors about Kim Chaewon are untrue. She is recovering from the aftereffects of the flu and will resume her activities on Wednesday (November 1). Cube Entertainment and Park Sun Joo's agency said the rumors about (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon and actress Park Sun Joo are groundless.

"We will take strong action against the spread of false rumors," Cube Entertainment shared.

Police Clarification

The police clarified that the stories about singers circulating online are misinformation.