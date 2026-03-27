BTS Jungkook's Recent Social Media Activity Fuels Dating Rumors With aespa's Winter

BTS' Jungkook's latest online activity has reignited speculation among fans about his alleged relationship with aespa's Winter, as dating rumours involving the two K-pop idols continue to circulate across social media platforms.

The rumours, which first surfaced months ago, initially drew mixed reactions from netizens. While some dismissed the claims due to a lack of concrete evidence, others pointed to what they described as "proof", including alleged matching tattoos. Despite no official confirmation from either party or their agencies, the topic has remained a point of discussion in online fan communities.

However, the attention intensified again on Thursday, March 26, when Jungkook appeared to follow a wide range of artists and groups on TikTok. The move quickly drew attention from fans, who began closely monitoring both the accounts he followed and those he did not.

While Jungkook followed several groups across different entertainment labels, including artists under and outside of HYBE, some netizens noted the absence of aespa from the list. This stood out to observers, particularly as he had followed other K-pop groups from SM Entertainment, such as EXO.

Online reactions were divided. Some users suggested that not following aespa appeared more conspicuous given the ongoing rumours, while others cautioned against reading too deeply into social media behaviour, noting that following patterns do not necessarily indicate personal relationships.

One user wrote, "Wait this is real lol — he follows not just BLACKPINK but even Jennie and Lisa, but aespa really is the only one he's not following

Like seriously, it's too unnatural that aespa is the only one missing from this lineup... why did he suddenly start doing this??? (Namjoon yesterday: 'I don't understand what Jungkook is thinking')".

While another commented, "Jungkook followed back almost all the group TikTok acc (even 5th gen and lisa) except NewJeans and aespa he never followed them we know why".

The discussion comes amid broader scrutiny of idols' online presence, where even minor actions can quickly become subjects of widespread speculation. As of now, neither Jungkook nor Winter has addressed the rumours publicly.