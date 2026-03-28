BTS' Jimin and Jungkook Face Backlash Over Resurfaced Diet Comments [WATCH]

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook have come under scrutiny after a resurfaced interview clip sparked debate online over remarks about dieting and weight loss.

The clip, which recently went viral on X, is a part of an old Japanese interview conducted while the duo was promoting their travel show Are You Sure 2.

During the segment, the two BTS members were asked about their recent success, prompting Jimin to attribute it to their diet.

When asked to share details, Jimin hesitantly responded that their approach involved "not eating," while Jungkook added that one should "not eat and run well," highlighting the role of aerobic exercise.

Jimin further added that there was "no other answer" to losing weight aside from restricting food intake. Both artists acknowledged that such discipline was, in their view, an unavoidable aspect of maintaining their careers as public figures.

The resurfaced comments have since drawn criticism from some netizens, who argue that the remarks could be interpreted as promoting unhealthy eating habits. Online discussions have intensified, with users expressing concern over the potential influence such statements may have, particularly on younger audiences.

One user said, "How do you promote a 'love yourself' concept while encouraging toxic habits and promoting eating disorders?" while another commented, "Imagine if a female idol said this...she'd be dragged to deepest pits of hell for promoting ed and what not."

A third social media user wrote, "yea this is genuinely sick, they should get some help and shut the hell up about it, a lot of their fans are so young they shouldn't be hearing this anorexic bullshit from their idol bruh".

The controversy has also been amplified by recent conversations surrounding the group's weight and appearance, adding further attention to the issue. While neither Jimin nor Jungkook has publicly addressed the renewed backlash, the situation highlights the scrutiny celebrities often face over past statements in the age of viral social media.

The debate continues to unfold online, reflecting broader conversations about body image, health and the pressures faced by entertainers in the public eye.

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