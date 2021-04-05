BTS J-Hope's Sister Jung Jiwoo's Wedding Plans Go for Slight Changes; Here's When she will Marry her Boyfriend

Youtuber and fashion influencer Jung Jiwoo, who recently signed a contract with CUBE Entertainment, is ready to bid goodbye to singlehood. The sister of J-Hope from the world-famous boy group BTS, will be marrying her boyfriend in the month of May.

Mysterious Boyfriend

She has been in love with the person for quite some time, but the YouTuber has remained tight-lipped about her beau. Jung Jiwoo had first opened up about her boyfriend hinting that she would be marrying him between September and October 2021.

Now, it looks like the plans have undergone changes. So, Jung Jiwoo is now marrying the person a few months earlier than expected.

A Non-Celebrity Beau

The fans have been asking BTS' J-Hope's sister plenty of questions about her boyfriend and she kept his identity under wraps. The wedding preparations have already started, say reports. Nonetheless, YouTuber had revealed in an interview that he was not a celebrity.

"We are similar in many ways, and we both love work and are independent, so I think I will have a similar daily life after marriage. He is someone I can always count on, and I feel strengthened knowing that there is now another person on my side." she is quoted as saying by Jung Jiwoo in an interview, earlier.

Jung Jiwoo Strikes Deal with CUBE Entertainment

Last month, Cube Entertainment had announced that it has signed Jung Jiwoo and said that she has become a member of its family. "We would like to inform you that influencer Jung Jiwoo has become a part of the family and has signed an exclusive contract with CUBE Entertainment. Jung Jiwoo is the CEO of AJ LOOK, internet shopping mall MEJIWOO, eyewear brand FUN THE MENTAL, and is also an influencer and YouTuber. We hope that you will show love and interest in Jung Jiwoo's new challenges and future activities with CUBE Entertainment." the agency is quoted as saying by Koreaboo in a statement.

Jung Jiwoo is an influencer and the CEO of AJ Look and internet shopping mall Mejiwoo. She is a popular face on Instagram who has 7.5 million followers. However, the agency did not reveal how it plans to use her service.