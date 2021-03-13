40th Golden Cinema Film Festival: Parasite is Best Film, Cho Jin-Woong, Honey Lee Bag Best Actors [Winners List]

Bong Joon-ho-directed Parasite and Chung Ji-Young's Black Money have walked away with three honours each at the 40th Golden Cinema Film Festival. The event was held at Seoul on Friday evening, 12 March.

Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-eun's Parasite is a black-comedy film released in 2019. It bagged Best Film, Best Actor and Best Cinematographer Awards at the event.

Parasite Honoured at Academy Award

The movie is credited as the first non-English flick to win Best Academy Award for Best Picture. In addition to it, Parasite was honoured with Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film Awards at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Upon release, Parasite had struck gold at the box office. The film, which was made with a budget of $15 million, went on to mint $258 million.

Coming to Black Money, it has a thriller in which Cho Jin-Woong and Honey Lee play the lead. The film won Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Director Awards in the event which was rescheduled last year due to Covid-19.

Check out the Full Winner List:

Best Film: Parasite

Best Director: Jung Ji Young (Black Money)

Cinematographer Gold Award: Hong Kyung Pyo (Parasite)

Cinematographer Silver Award: Kim Tae Kyung (The King's Letters)

Cinematographer Bronze Award: Kim Hak Soo (Spring, Again)

Best New Cinematographer: Lee Jung In (Romang)

Best New Director: Park Noo Ri (Money), Kim Joon Sik (Between the Seasons)

Actor's Grand Prize: Song Kang Ho (Parasite)

Best Actor: Jo Jin Woong (Black Money)

Best Actress: Honey Lee (Black Money)

Best Supporting Actor: Lee Kwang Soo (Inseparable Bros)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Mi Kyung (Kim Ji Young, Born 1982)

Best New Actor: Woo Do Hwan (The Divine Fury), Kim Sung Kyu (The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil)

Best New Actress: Kim So Hye (Moonlit Winter), Choi Mi Gyo (Murphy's Law & Sally's Law), Yoon Hye Ri (Between the Seasons)

Cinematographers' Choice Popularity Award: Kim Hong Pa (Juror 8), Girls' Generation's YoonA (EXIT)

Child Actor Award: Lee Go Eun (Sunkist Family), Eum Seo Young (Sky at the Bottom of the Lake)

Best Lighting Director: Song Jae Suk (The Culprit)

Jury's Special Award: SHINee's Minho (The Battle of Jangsari), Hwang Woo Seul Hye (Sunkist Family)

Special Award: Bae Jae Hyun

Achievement Award: Lee Tae Hee, Kim Ki Eop

Acting Achievement Award: Lee Hae Ryong

Director Achievement Award: Bae Chang Ho

Cinematographer Achievement Award: Ahn Chang Bok

Film Development Achievement Award: Bong Joon Ho